BROKEN ARROW — In the history of major-championship golf, there have been 38 rounds of 63.

Three of those 63s were achieved during Southern Hills-hosted PGA Championship tournaments: by Ray Floyd during the 1982 opening round, by Tiger Woods during the 2007 second round, and by Bubba Watson during last year’s second round.

The shot-63-in-a-major club includes five current LIV golfers: Brooks Koepka (twice), Charl Schwartzel, Henrik Stenson, Phil Mickelson and Watson.

During his prime years, LIV CEO Greg Norman seemed to contend in every major, every year. “The Shark” twice recorded a major-championship 63.

Having shot 62 in the 2017 British Open, Branden Grace is the only player to have gone lower than 63 in a major. Today, he is on the LIV roster, and on Friday he became the latest professional to go really low in a Tulsa tournament.

Grace rocked the Cedar Ridge Country Club opening-round galleries with a 61 — the best score recorded in the 14-tournament history of the new league and tying the best score ever in a tournament round at Cedar Ridge. The Grace 61 matched Cristie Kerr’s Cedar Ridge 61 in a 2006 LPGA event.

The pre-LIV Tulsa predictions on the 54-hole winning score had ranged from 15-under par to 18-under. When Grace shot an opening 61 on the par-70 Cedar Ridge Country Club course, predictions were recalibrated.

Holy cow — what if someone shoots 61 each day?

What if someone were to make a run at a 59?

LIV Golf wants its players to perform on reasonably challenging courses, but LIV also wants attention-grabbing scoring. Cedar Ridge provides exactly what LIV desires: a reasonably challenging but scoring-friendly course that looks good on television.

During Saturday’s second round, Dustin Johnson looked good on television. His Cedar Ridge experience began with a Friday 63. On Saturday, there were birdies on three of his first four holes. Johnson had a late-round flurry of three consecutive birdies but closed on 18 with a bogey and another 63.

Entering Sunday’s final round, Johnson is at 14-under and has a two-shot advantage over Grace (who shot a Saturday 67). Johnson leads Bubba Watson by four shots and Bryson DeChambeau by five.

DeChambeau also fired a second-round 63. By two shots, it is his best round in 12 LIV tournaments played.

Friday’s conditions were good. Saturday’s were better. The Saturday conditions were perfect for scoring.

If one player could get a 61 on Friday, then perhaps there would be multiple 61s on Saturday. However, the Johnson and DeChambeau 63s were the best numbers on the board.

“The golf course held up pretty well,” said Frank Billings, the tournament director and a longtime Cedar Ridge member.

A former world top-ranked player who prevailed both in the Masters and U.S. Open, Johnson won the LIV Boston tournament last year and finished LIV’s inaugural 2022 season as the overall individual champion. Before this week, however, there had not been a 2023 finish of better than seventh place.

After his Saturday 63, Johnson strolled past autograph seekers and into the post-round media tent.

“Are we seeing 100% DJ this week?” a reporter asked.

Replied Johnson: “I saw a lot of good things in Australia and Singapore. I just didn’t get a lot out of my rounds. I just wasn’t scoring very well, but I was playing well. I knew it was coming.”

Fifteen three-man groups begin the Sunday round at 12:05 p.m. The final group — Johnson, Grace and Watson — starts its round from the No. 1 tee at 12:16.

A group of local interest: Starting from the No. 4 tee, former OSU Cowboys Charles Howell III and Matthew Wolff are together, along with Joaquin Niemann. Each of those three stands at 6-under.

Last year, Johnson and Grace were together in a Sunday final grouping in Portland, Oregon. That went well for Grace, who shot a 65 to win in the second LIV event after the league’s launch.

“When you’re in the final group, you’re doing something right,” Grace said. “Everybody in that final group is a tough contender. Nobody’s going to give it up. I’m definitely going to have to go (low) tomorrow.”

For the first time all week, weather became a real story on Saturday evening. By the time most of the patrons had boarded shuttles and headed home, heavy rain soaked the Cedar Ridge property.

Rain is a possibility also on Sunday. Disruptive weather would impact scoring and, in all likelihood, attendance.

Friday’s attendance total exceeded 12,000. The Saturday attendance is said to have exceeded the Friday attendance by more than 20%.