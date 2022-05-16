Bill Haisten: Another chapter in Jim Nantz's history at Southern Hills

During a CBS Sports Zoom, Jim Nantz shared a fascinating information nugget.

The Nantz statistic was pulled from 10 tournaments played at Southern Hills Country Club: four PGA Championships, three U.S. Opens, the 1995 and 1996 TOUR Championship and the 2021 Senior PGA Championship.

“The leader after the first round of those 10 has won eight times,” stated Nantz, who has been the CBS Sports golf anchor since the 1994 PGA Championship in Tulsa. “The leader after 36 holes is 10 for 10. I mean, that's jaw-dropping.

“I’ve never heard of anything like that in my life. ... Pretty amazing stat. Nick, can you believe that?”

“Nick” is Sir Nick Faldo, the CBS lead golf analyst since 2007, and Faldo has his own place in Southern Hills history.

The course record of 63 was set by Raymond Floyd during the opening round of the 1982 PGA Championship and matched by Tiger Woods during the 2007 PGA’s second round. On both occasions, Faldo was on the Southern Hills property.

As a 25-year-old, rising-star player in 1982 — and in his first round of major-championship golf played on U.S. soil — Faldo shot a 67. In 2007, as a CBS Sports rookie and Nantz’s new analysis partner in the 18th-hole tower, Faldo saw the Tiger 63.

When asked about memories of the Floyd 63, Faldo replied, “Gosh — are you kidding me? Forty years ago? I can't remember if I have soup and sandwich or sandwich and soup for lunch. Jim Nantz will know. Ask Jim.”

Nantz and Tulsa: The 1994 PGA Championship was a career highlight both for Nick Price, whose 11-under-par score was the best ever in a Southern Hills-hosted major; and for Nantz, who during that event worked for the first time as the anchor of a CBS Sports golf telecast.

When Faldo was a first-year CBS analyst in 2007, he and Nantz were in Tulsa. From the 18th-hole tower, they watched Tiger Woods flirt with a 62 but finish with a second-round 63 and go on to record the 13th of his 15 major-championship victories.

Nantz’s most vivid memories of that 2007 PGA: the stifling heat (an average high of 100.3 degrees during the four tournament days) and the violent lip-out of Woods’ 15-foot, final-hole putt for what would have been a 62. At that time, a 62 would have been the best score in any major, ever.

By the end of this week, Nantz will have celebrated his birthday (his 63rd, on Tuesday), completed his third PGA Championship in Tulsa and called more Southern Hills golf than any other major-network figure.

“I loved Southern Hills the first time I laid eyes on it,” Nantz says.

Lindsey Nelson anchored NBC’s coverage of the 1958 U.S. Open at Southern Hills, while Chris Schenkel was here for ABC’s coverage of the 1970 PGA Championship. Anchoring ABC telecasts of the 1977 Open and 1982 PGA was the great Jim McKay. For the 2001 U.S. Open, anchors were Dan Hicks for NBC and Mike Tirico for ESPN. For the cable presentation of the 2007 PGA, Ernie Johnson anchored for Turner Sports.

“Seven major championships have been held in (Southern Hills) history,” Nantz said. “There’s something about it, (with) these big, classical golf courses. It feels a little extra special.

“I can’t wait to get there. This is the kind of thing I live for.”

Nantz says his “favorite memory ever” was his involvement with an Arnold Palmer-Southern Hills event conducted during the week of the 2001 U.S. Open.

“I did a lot of those kinds of events with Arnold back in the day – several a year – but for some reason I remember 2001 in the clubhouse at Southern Hills being extra special,” Nantz recalled. “One of my favorite times with The King was right there. It’s probably my favorite memory ever. That tops them all.”

Career path: A North Carolina native, Nantz was a member of the University of Houston golf team (and Fred Couples’ roommate). Nantz did Utah Jazz and BYU play-by-play for a brief period, became a CBS college football-golf contributor in 1985 and since the Southern Hills-hosted 1994 PGA Championship has been the network’s No. 1golf voice.

That year, there was the Fox network’s acquisition of NFL television rights. At the time, it was a shocker that the Bart Simpson network would be an NFL carrier. As CBS would be without pro football for four years, Pat Summerall and John Madden switched to Fox. Eventually, when CBS regained NFL rights in 1998, Nantz became that network’s No. 1 NFL voice.

A sea of cameras: During this week’s Thursday and Friday rounds, there are 12 hours of live coverage (a 7 a.m.-1 p.m. stream on ESPN Plus and a 1-7 p.m. telecast on ESPN2). On Saturday and Sunday, there is an ESPN Plus stream at 7 a.m., a 9 a.m. ESPN telecast and a noon-6 p.m. CBS presentation

Positioned throughout the Southern Hills course will be more than 140 cameras and more than 150 microphones.

“The important thing,” CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said, “is that we’re really storytellers, and we plan to tell the story of the PGA Championship.

“This is the third year of our partnership with the PGA of America and ESPN, and we can’t wait to get to Tulsa and cover what should be a really exciting event.”

CBS’ talent lineup also includes Ian Baker-Finch, Frank Nobilo and Trevor Immelman as hole announcers/analysts, with on-course reporters Dottie Pepper, Mark Immelman and Colt Knost. Post-round interviews are conducted by Amanda Renner.

Nantz on Mickelson: While Scottie Scheffler is the hottest and highest-ranked player in the world, Tiger Woods will be this week’s most looked-at and talked-about person at Southern Hills. The presence of Woods helps to soften the Phil Mickelson storyline. It was announced last week that Mickelson would not be in Tulsa as the defending champion.

Last year, at 50, Mickelson prevailed in the PGA and became the oldest winner of any major championship.

A question presented to Nantz: “You've had a long relationship with Phil Mickelson. What advice would you give to him?” Nantz’s response: “You know what? I'm going to keep that private. I've actually communicated with him and I don't feel like that's something that is something I'm comfortable sharing with everyone else. I'll leave it at that.”

A follow-up question: “Do you think Phil should play in this tournament?” The question was asked before it was announced that Mickelson had withdrawn.

“Totally a personal decision for Phil,” Nantz said. “I'm not going to make any public advisements here, but he will be back. I mean, sometimes we get caught up in the cyclone of the story and we think it's forever. It won't be forever. He'll be back.

“Of course his age is a factor in how much he'll be able to compete at a high level, but that's what they said a year ago. So he'll be back, he'll play (and) he's got a ton of fans out there. This is a forgiving nation and there (are) a million examples of people finding their way back to being on top again, and I fully expect he will one day.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.