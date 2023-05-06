BROKEN ARROW — If not for putts that lipped out on the 17th and 18th greens, Tracy Phillips last year would have recorded a round of 59 at Cedar Ridge Country Club.

His late father Buddy Phillips was the Cedar Ridge club professional in 1972-2012.

“When I was 9, 10, 11 years old, I’d come out here and walk 36 holes or even 45 holes a day during the summer. I was out here all day,” recalls Tracy Phillips, the director of instruction at Cedar Ridge’s Buddy Phillips Learning Center. “Kids nowadays, they use carts. We walked.”

Before junior high school, Tracy Phillips also played football, basketball and baseball. As his talent blossomed, he was committed solely to golf. While a member of the Jenks High School team (and before he signed with Oklahoma State), Phillips developed into the top-ranked junior player in the country.

Back to his summer-of-2022 quest for a Cedar Ridge 59: “It easily could have been a 58,” Phillips reports. “I lipped out two putts for birdie — on 17 and 18. On the ninth hole, I missed a six-footer for birdie.”

Any 18-hole round of 59 would be celebrated, but a Phillips 59 would have been doubly remarkable because his age that day was 59.

He would have shot his age with a 59.

Instead, there still was a sweet distinction: the 10-under 61 was Phillips’ lowest 18-hole score ever at Cedar Ridge and on the short list of the best rounds ever played at the Broken Arrow club.

During this week’s Cedar Ridge-hosted LIV Tulsa tournament, Talor Gooch returns to his home state as the world’s hottest golfer. The 31-year-old Midwest City native can aim at three targets.

Target No. 1: As Gooch prevailed on April 23 in Australia and on April 30 in Singapore, he attempts to become the first player to record three consecutive individual tournament titles on the LIV circuit.

Target No. 2: Having won in Singapore, Gooch’s RangeGoats GC guns for a second consecutive team trophy, along with the $3 million shared by members of the winning team in each LIV event.

Target No. 3 would be the Cedar Ridge tournament course record of 61, set by Cristie Kerr during a 2006 LPGA event.

The only confirmed Cedar Ridge 59 was achieved by Brendon Jelley during a non-tournament round in 2017.

For the LIV event, the Cedar Ridge course is flipped and altered. For the members, par is 71. For the LIV field, par is 70.

What typically is the front side of the course will be played as the back side this week. The back nine becomes the front nine. When played by the members, the No. 1 hole is a par-5. When played by the LIV field, that hole is No. 10 and becomes a 507-yard par-4.

In the LIV Mexico event this season, Charles Howell III won with a final-round score of 8-under 63. In each of the first two rounds at Australia, Gooch had a 10-under 62.

If Gooch has a 10-under round this week, he would card a 60 and break Kerr’s 17-year-old Cedar Ridge record for the lowest score in tournament play.

The tournament forecast is a bit concerning. There is a chance of rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Phillips and other Cedar Ridge officials expect a 54-hole winning score in the 15- to 17-under range.

On Thursday, Phillips is playing in a U.S. Senior Open qualifier at Carrollton, Texas. That evening, he races back to Broken Arrow for a weekend of watching the LIV tournament. On May 25-28, in the first significant tournament played at the new PGA Frisco facility in the Dallas area, Phillips again is in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship field.

In a relative sense, Phillips was as hot in 2022 as Gooch is in 2023.

In last year’s Senior PGA Championship, Phillips finished in a tie for 17th and collected $50,000 that is being applied to his daughter Sam’s expenses as a University of Oklahoma student.

In the U.S. Senior Open, Phillips finished 24th and ahead of renowned players like Jim Furyk, Colin Montgomerie and Davis Love III.

In addition to his Cedar Ridge 61, Phillips last year shot a 61 at LaFortune Park and had nine-hole scores of 28 at the Golf Club of Oklahoma and Forest Ridge.

Because an odd number of players qualified for the weekend rounds of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, Phillips was recruited to play as a marker during the third round. He shot a 75.

Phillips’ 2022 was special. If not for a pair of lip-out putts, there would have been a Cedar Ridge 59 and Phillips’ 2022 would have been super special.

This week, Talor Gooch visits for his bid at a super special experience on Tracy Phillips’ golf course.