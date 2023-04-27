BROKEN ARROW — While carting around the Cedar Ridge Country Club golf course a few days ago with photographer Daniel Shular, I asked myself this: If I were the top person in the Cedar Ridge hierarchy and the sole decider, would I have had said yes to the hosting of a LIV tournament?

Yes, I determined.

I would have said yes.

Does Saudi Arabia have a monopoly on bad guys? It would be stupidly naïve to believe so. In the U.S., it feels like most of what we consume, enjoy and idolize is touched somehow by corruption.

If we were to dust the most prominent of American enterprises involving sports, entertainment and the necessities of life, I bet we’d see the fingerprints of many awful people.

NFL owners have been accused of some rough stuff, and yet NFL stadiums are packed every week.

When it was announced in December that Cedar Ridge had agreed to host a May 12-14 LIV event, there was a condemning reaction from some in the Tulsa-area golf community. A common response: Cedar Ridge has sold its soul.

Cedar Ridge leadership figures say they considered every aspect of the politics of LIV, and that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund owns a controlling share of greater than 90%.

CBS’ “60 Minutes” recently did a piece on Saudi Arabia having spent billions to become more prominent on the global sports map. “Sportswashing,” it’s called: a process by which the Saudis are connected to high-profile sports figures and events, diverting attention away from the mistreatment of their own citizens and others who dare to object.

If Cedar Ridge had said no to LIV golf, would it have gotten the attention of Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Price Mohammed Bin Salman?

I don’t think it would have resulted in a Bin Salman sit-down with cabinet members and a message of, “Oh, no! We’ve been rejected by a club in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma! Maybe we should rethink our approach on human relations.”

If not in Broken Arrow, the May 12-14 LIV tournament still would have been played somewhere. Ultimately, Cedar Ridge said yes to LIV because it would get to host the most high-profile tournament in its 56-year history.

“At the end of the day,” said Frank Billings, the Cedar Ridge-LIV tournament director and a longtime club member, “what we really focused on was the opportunity to bring 48 of the best golfers in the world back to Oklahoma (and) back to Tulsa — to our golf course.

Former Oklahoma State All-American Charles Howell III now is a LIV player, and he was instrumental in connecting LIV officials and Cedar Ridge officials.

For nearly a year and a half, I’ve been reading and hearing about LIV’s relationship with Saudi Arabia, about Saudi Arabia’s record on human-rights violations, and about the allegations of the abuse of activists and of women who lobbied for basic freedoms like the ability to drive a car.

Because the LIV storyline got hot during the countdown to the Tulsa-hosted 2022 PGA Championship, there were everyday headlines regarding the Phil Mickelson-PGA Tour separation that eventually resulted in divorce.

Superstars like Mickelson and Brooks Koepka accepted staggering money to join the LIV league. Tiger Woods remained loyal to the PGA Tour while declining a reported LIV offer of more than $700 million.

As the LIV league launched its inaugural season last year, there was a sobering, divisive impact on the highest level of professional golf.

Mickelson, Koepka and Dustin Johnson are among 13 LIV players who have won major championships. At the end of the most recent Masters tournament, Jon Rahm was the winner while Mickelson and Koepka were tied for second.

At the center of most LIV criticism is the money.

When Lincoln Riley left OU only a few hours after a Bedlam loss, he became a permanently infamous figure in Sooner football history.

Riley went to Southern Cal for a 30% raise and a mansion near the Pacific Ocean. The sticker price on that house reportedly was $17 million.

His departure was shocking and looked terrible in the moment, but what percentage of Riley’s critics would have done the same thing?

Last year, Mickelson was expected to have been at Southern Hills as the PGA defending champion. Inactive because of controversy, he chose not to be here. A few months later, totally unexpectedly, Cedar Ridge found itself with an opportunity to have Mickelson on its golf course.

Only a monster would condone the human-rights violations alleged to have occurred within the borders of Saudi Arabia, but the good people of Cedar Ridge have no direct ability to change that.

Cedar Ridge members were given a chance to watch some of the world’s best golfers play their course, and to that, they said yes. If I’d had a vote, I would have said yes. It’s a great business-and-exposure play for Cedar Ridge.