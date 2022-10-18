Bill Haisten: After two intense years, the Southern Hills property is healed and back to normal

All traces of Southern Hills Country Club having hosted such a massive event only five months ago — they’re all gone.

The grass on the trampled-down, foot-traffic lanes has healed. Huge sections of the Southern Hills property were covered by the television compound, hospitality venues, grandstands, concessions structures and the famous, 50,000-square-foot merchandise store, but today there are no scars.

During the May 16-22 week of the PGA Championship, Southern Hills was the busiest place in the sports world. Today, the golf course looks as it did during the fall and summer of 2019, after the club had completed the most extensive course reconstruction in its 86-year history.

For the first time in two years, there is nothing to suggest that something big just happened or something big is about to happen.

“Back to normal,” Southern Hills general manager Nick Sidorakis said. “It would be even better if we got some rain. We haven’t had significant rain (since late May).

“The golf course healed really quickly. Russ (superintendent Russ Myers) and his staff did a great job with that. The walkways that you saw on the fairways — the ones that allowed spectators to cross from one fairway to another — Russ aerified them and they recovered in 10 or 12 days.”

Last week, Southern Hills hosted a huge, dazzling outdoor wedding. During daylight hours, there were members and guests on every hole of the club’s championship course. October is the best month for golf in Tulsa.

After an intense two years of preparing for and hosting the 2021 Senior PGA Championship and the 2022 PGA Championship, Southern Hills officials and members get a chance to catch their breath and enjoy Oklahoma’s most important golf course.

Club President Scott Mabrey says Southern Hills wants what would be a ninth professional major championship. Southern Hills hosts the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur.

With regard to securing what would be its sixth PGA Championship or its fourth U.S. Open, Southern Hills officials have no idea what to expect. For the 2028, 2031 and 2036 U.S. Opens, sites have not been determined. The next available PGA Championship is the 2031 tournament.

“The overwhelming majority of the club would love to have another major,” Mabrey told the Tulsa World in June. “That’s the feedback I get from the membership. Anything would have to be approved by our Board of Governors, but I feel confident the board would want to approve it because the impact is so positive on the city of Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma.”

With a $157.7 million impact on the local economy, the PGA Championship was by far the most lucrative event in Tulsa history. For Southern Hills and the city, there was more international media exposure than ever before.

In every way that success can be measured, Tulsa got maximum results from its May experience on the sports world’s main stage.

“We had such a successful event in the eyes of the PGA of America and everyone who attended,” Sidorakis said. “It bodes well for (Southern Hills’) next championship.”

To have effectively hosted the Senior PGA and the PGA Championship, and to remain viable for more majors, the Southern Hills course has to be pristine every day. In February 2021 — only a few weeks before the Senior event — Tulsa was paralyzed by a 13-below-zero morning and 278 consecutive hours of below-freezing temperatures.

On the Southern Hills course, north-wind damage was considerable. Sodding was necessary, but when the Senior stars arrived in late May, there were no indications that there had been problems in February.

During the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, Southern Hills and Bay Hill provided the most difficult scoring tests. At 5-under, Justin Thomas prevailed in Tulsa and Scottie Scheffler won in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill (located in Orlando, Florida).

Other winning scores in the majors: Scheffler’s 10-under in the Masters, Matt Fitzpatrick’s 6-under in the U.S. Open at The Country Club near Boston, and Cameron Smith’s 20-under in the British Open at St. Andrews.

“That’s a nice little tidbit,” Sidorakis said.

There is no timeline on the expectation of a PGA Championship future-sites announcement from the PGA of America or a U.S. Open announcement from the United States Golf Association.

“When the PGA people left here, they were very vocal about their approval,” Mabrey said. “They loved Tulsa and the golf course. We checked all of the boxes. They said in a casual way, ‘We want to come back.’ ... There are so many factors in that process, but I feel very confident about our position.

“We’re one of the few clubs that has hosted both (the Open and PGA Championship). Southern Hills is uniquely positioned in the center of the country. Geography helps us. There aren’t many clubs in the middle of the country that can host a major.”

On May 22, as the patrons left Southern Hills with bags of licensed apparel and great memories, and as Thomas left town with the Wanamaker Trophy and $2.7 million, it looked like the clean-up of Southern Hills might take five years.

Instead, Sidorakis reports, most of the heavy work was completed in about five weeks.

Southern Hills once again looks like a postcard.