Bill Haisten: After a frigid February, Southern Hills on course for frostbite recovery

Because he is the director of golf at Southern Hills Country Club, Cary Cozby is constantly mindful of temperatures and any chance of precipitation.
“I have 15 weather apps on my phone,” he says, “so, yeah, I definitely pay attention to the weather.”
During the early morning hours of Feb. 16, those apps provided reports that previously were unimaginable: a temperature in Tulsa of minus-13 degrees.
The timing of such an extreme cold snap was unfortunate and a bit unsettling.
Southern Hills already was scheduled to host the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (May 27-30). Only three weeks before that 13-below-zero Tuesday, the PGA of America announced that Southern Hills also would be the site of the 2022 PGA Championship.
The PGA of America conducts championships only on elite golf courses. In the wake of such terrible temperatures in February, Cozby, Southern Hills superintendent Russ Myers and club members knew to expect damage on their elite golf course.
The holes that run north-south sustained much more grass-kill damage than those that face the east or west. Significant, recent sod work was required on those north-south holes.
“I don’t know exactly how much sodding took place,” Cozby said, “but if it was inside the ropes and if there was any sign of struggle, it got sodded.”
There was no 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship because of COVID-19. As the 2019 winner, Ken Tanigawa is considered the defending champion. On Sunday, he was at Southern Hills for a practice round. His partner was Cozby, who is one of 36 club professionals included in the Senior PGA field.
Jim Richerson, president of the PGA of America, also played in ideal Sunday conditions.
“I spent most of my (golf management) career in the Midwest,” Richerson said. “I grew up in Missouri and spent time in Wisconsin. I know what Mother Nature can do in the wintertime, and I also know what Mother Nature can do when the weather gets warmer. You’re already seeing things pop at this time of year.
“We have no doubt that the golf course is going to be in major championship condition when our players tee it up here. The golf course played tough enough today. My scorecard can attest to that. But you can see that (the course) is ready to pop. The greens are already championship caliber now.”
The KitchenAid field includes universally known figures like John Daly, Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer, along with players who have won at Southern Hills: Retief Goosen prevailed in the 2001 U.S. Open here and Tom Lehman in the 1996 Tour Championship.
Until Sunday, Tanigawa had never played at Southern Hills.
“There was a ‘wow’ factor,” said Tanigawa, a 53-year-old native of Kobe, Japan, who played college golf at UCLA and has been a professional since 1990. “The short-game facility out back and in the front. The clubhouse — I figured it would be a beautiful piece of property, which it is. The course is what I expected it to be: difficult. Challenging but fair.”
“It’s a second-shot course,” he said. “The greens are challenging. It’s going to be a tremendous test.”
When Tanigawa converted on a 10-foot, par-saving putt to win in the 2019 Senior PGA Championship at Oak Hill near Rochester, New York, he was 3-under par for the tournament. He predicts that the 2021 Southern Hills champion will have a comparable score.
After Tanigawa took a few questions from media members, he was presented with gifts during a welcome-to-Tulsa ceremony. He was given a beautiful FC Tulsa jersey, an OU football jersey, an OSU football helmet, and a University of Tulsa hat and shirt. From the Oral Roberts athletic department, there was an NCAA Sweet Sixteen commemorative basketball.
In spite of our historically cold February and a cooler-than-average April, the Southern Hills course on which Tanigawa, Cozby and Richerson played would be considered among the top 2% of all courses on the planet.
By May 27, the course is expected to be perfect.