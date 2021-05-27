Bill Haisten: A tough day for John Daly, but a glorious first round before the weather stoppage

About three hours after the start of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills, mid-morning rain felt inevitable.

Everyone on the course was braced for a thorough soaking, but the clouds broke. For the first time in 14 years, there was big-time professional golf in Tulsa.

Before a 3:48 p.m. suspension of play due to stormy weather, Southern Hills roared to life for a few hours.

Weeks ago, it was determined that a daily attendance limit of 8,000 would be enforced. To me, the crowd seemed well beyond 8,000. Remembering perhaps that there were no entertainment options on May 27, 2020, golf patrons on May 27, 2021 seemed happy to watch big-time professional golfers.

There were lengthy lines for commemorative hats and shirts. Even if there was some sticker shock when they saw the prices, many of those patrons paid $9 for a can of beer and $18 for a 12-ounce, canned margarita.

If there were 8,000 here on Thursday, then a significant percentage of those people — at least 30% — lined the 17th and 18th fairways to watch John Daly, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Scott McCarron complete their round.