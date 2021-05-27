Bill Haisten: A tough day for John Daly, but a glorious first round before the weather stoppage

About three hours after the start of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills, mid-morning rain felt inevitable.
Everyone on the course was braced for a thorough soaking, but the clouds broke. For the first time in 14 years, there was big-time professional golf in Tulsa.
Before a 3:48 p.m. suspension of play due to stormy weather, Southern Hills roared to life for a few hours.
Weeks ago, it was determined that a daily attendance limit of 8,000 would be enforced. To me, the crowd seemed well beyond 8,000. Remembering perhaps that there were no entertainment options on May 27, 2020, golf patrons on May 27, 2021 seemed happy to watch big-time professional golfers.
There were lengthy lines for commemorative hats and shirts. Even if there was some sticker shock when they saw the prices, many of those patrons paid $9 for a can of beer and $18 for a 12-ounce, canned margarita.
If there were 8,000 here on Thursday, then a significant percentage of those people — at least 30% — lined the 17th and 18th fairways to watch John Daly, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Scott McCarron complete their round.
From that group, there were mixed results. During a stretch of four holes, Jimenez had a birdie, a birdie, a double bogey and a birdie. He and others with an early tee time contended with a swirling wind that was closer to breezy than gusty, but certainly was disruptive.
Ultimately (and impressively, considering the wind), Jimenez shot a two-under 68. If his double bogey on the 15th hole had instead been a bogey, he would own a share of the lead.
One of the pre-tournament favorites, McCarron closed with a 71 — one shot over par but certainly within striking distance of the top of the leaderboard.
A tweeted photo showed Daly relaxing at a casino slot machine on Wednesday night, but his Thursday was an exercise in frustration.
Sporting a white and fully developed beard, along with a navy shirt and wildly colorful pants, Daly actually played pretty well off the tee but struggled to make putts. It’s impossible to strike a better tee ball than he hit on the 18th hole, and Daly followed with a par that on Thursday qualified as a highlight.
Preceding the final-hole par were bogeys on 11, 13, 15, 16 and 17.
When Southern Hills hosted the 2007 PGA Championship, Daly jolted the field with an opening-round 67.
His Thursday score: 77. Unfortunate.
As Daly recently underwent treatment for bladder cancer treatment, and as he is allowed the use of a motorized cart because of a painful knee condition, it would have been a great story if he had played well or even contended this week. Now, it seems unlikely that he’ll make the 36-hole cut in this four-day, 72-hole event.
Seventy-eight of the 156 Senior PGA players did not complete their Thursday opening round before the sky turned dark and the “get off the course” horn was activated.
Alex Cejka certainly isn’t a universally known rock-star figure like Daly, but he’s a hot German player who three weeks ago recorded his first win in a Senior major championship. In The Tradition, he defeated Steve Stricker in a playoff.
At 3-under 67, and with a completed opening round, Cejka is the Senior PGA Championship leader. His Tradition rival — Stricker — also is at 3-under, but he played only seven holes on Thursday.
As the Southern Hills turf will be squishy on Friday, you might want to wear your second-favorite or even third-favorite shoes. The 78 players whose first round was incomplete — they’ll resume play at 7:15 a.m. Friday.
The second round won’t start with originally scheduled tee times, but it will commence at some point on Friday and there will be glorious, all-day golf.