Bill Haisten: A painful process led to a memorable and lucrative Sunday for Bo Van Pelt

It is professional golf, so it’s always great to score a nice paycheck. That’s the objective of every guy on the PGA Tour.
Bo Van Pelt collected a $411,233 payment on Sunday, but it’s impossible to put a dollar value on the satisfaction he must have felt.
Now back on the PGA Tour after three difficult and occasionally demoralizing years of recovery from a terrible right-shoulder injury, there was a third-round 66, a final-round 68 and, ultimately, a share of second place in the Palmetto Championship at Ridgeland, South Carolina.
An Indiana native who resides now in Tulsa, Van Pelt savored his first top-10 finish since 2015.
After seeing the former OSU Cowboy get a lot of face time during CBS’ Sunday telecast, I wondered whether Van Pelt’s immediate reaction would be frustration (because he’d had a real chance to win) or relief (because he played so well).
I didn’t have to wonder for very long. During his post-round interview, Van Pelt said, “I’ll probably be (bleeped) off for a couple of days that I didn’t win.”
In 2015, while attempting to transfer a heavy backpack from the back seat of his vehicle to the front seat, Van Pelt was jolted by a shot of pain. It was determined that his labrum was 85% torn.
“I thought I was done, to be honest,” he said on Sunday.
During a recovery process that included three shoulder surgeries and an additional, out-of-the-box procedure that involved the removal of a rib, Van Pelt didn’t quit.
During that period of three years, he never played an 18-hole round of golf. He never totally disconnected from the game, though, and would grind for hours at a time on a practice range or a practice green.
“I think I didn't appreciate how hard it was going to be,” Van Pelt said. “I had to start over.”
Now, at the age of 46, he is pain-free. After having endured an injury break from the PGA Tour of 1,321 days, he is (bleeped) off that he didn’t win against some of the world’s best players.
What a positive sign.
His game is trending in a nice direction. During a comeback that began during the fall of 2019, he missed the cut in 27 of 39 events. Before the trip to South Carolina, however, there was a recent six-tournament stretch during which he made four cuts.
He still has time to make a lot of money on the PGA Tour. After he turns 50, he can make a lot of money on the PGA Tour Champions.
So far, 16 Champions Tour players are beyond $1 million in 2021 earnings. There is great motivation for Van Pelt to stay healthy, to make cuts and take more swings at winning.
While his career earnings amount to more than $21 million, Van Pelt has only one victory: the 2009 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee. His Palmetto Championship performance doubles his motivation to win again.
Van Pelt was a spectator during two rounds of the May 27-30 Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
“They look like they're having a ball,” Van Pelt said of his friends on the Champions Tour. “My body is still healthy and my game is good enough. I’d love to compete with those guys.”
On Sunday, Van Pelt competed very effectively against guys who were half his age. Through his 17th hole, he trailed the leader — Chesson Hadley — by only one shot.
Van Pelt had a bogey on 18. Hadley closed with bogeys on 16, 17 and 18, allowing Garrick Higgo — a 22-year-old from South Africa — to vault to the top of the leaderboard, to record his first PGA Tour victory and to collect the winner’s prize of $1.3 million.
Yardage off the tee — it’s a statistic that usually separates the young bombers from the older shotmakers. At the Palmetto Championship, Van Pelt’s four-round driving distance was measured at 310.4 yards — better than 31 other players who played the weekend rounds.
“I played with younger guys,” Van Pelt said, “and I was hitting it right with them all week. I’m excited for the rest of the summer.”
Van Pelt is not a participant in this week’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines near San Diego. His next event is the June 24-27 Travelers Championship in Connecticut.
The hottest figure in golf is Phil Mickelson, who last month became the first 50-year-old winner of a major championship — the PGA Championship. The popular Mickelson won a major for the first time since 2013, so he’ll be hailed as 2021’s comeback player of the year.
Van Pelt commands consideration for that distinction, and especially if he can string together several impressive tournaments.
He dealt with an extremely painful and seemingly ruined shoulder. He surrendered a rib for the sake of the possibility of a PGA Tour return. When he did start to play again, he missed a bunch of cuts.
That process led to Sunday, when he finished one stroke behind the $1.3 million champion.
He didn’t win the Palmetto Championship trophy, and he may be (bleeped) off for the moment, but Van Pelt actually did win on Sunday.
Very few athletes are able to overcome comparable injury circumstances and cash a check for $411,233. Very few athletes feel a fresh sense of energy at the age of 46.
Van Pelt can very justifiably feel excited for the rest of the summer, for 2022, for 2023 and for what eventually could be a lucrative run on the Champions Tour.