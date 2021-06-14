Bill Haisten: A painful process led to a memorable and lucrative Sunday for Bo Van Pelt

“I played with younger guys,” Van Pelt said, “and I was hitting it right with them all week. I’m excited for the rest of the summer.”

Van Pelt is not a participant in this week’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines near San Diego. His next event is the June 24-27 Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The hottest figure in golf is Phil Mickelson, who last month became the first 50-year-old winner of a major championship — the PGA Championship. The popular Mickelson won a major for the first time since 2013, so he’ll be hailed as 2021’s comeback player of the year.

Van Pelt commands consideration for that distinction, and especially if he can string together several impressive tournaments.

He dealt with an extremely painful and seemingly ruined shoulder. He surrendered a rib for the sake of the possibility of a PGA Tour return. When he did start to play again, he missed a bunch of cuts.

That process led to Sunday, when he finished one stroke behind the $1.3 million champion.

He didn’t win the Palmetto Championship trophy, and he may be (bleeped) off for the moment, but Van Pelt actually did win on Sunday.