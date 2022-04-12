Bill Haisten: A death-threat target in 1977, Hubert Green commands extra respect

EDITOR'S NOTE — This look back at the 1977 U.S. Open is the third in a weekly series on Southern Hills Country Club’s history of having hosted seven major professional golf championships. The others were the 1958 U.S. Open, the 1970 PGA Championship, the 1982 PGA Championship, the 1994 PGA Championship, the 2001 U.S. Open and the 2007 PGA Championship.

Of the 29 rounds of golf played during Southern Hills’ professional major championships — and it’s an odd-number total because of the 2001 U.S. Open playoff won by Retief Goosen — one stands alone for having been uniquely dramatic and unsettling for the man of the moment.

While there were more than 35,000 patrons during the final round of the 1977 U.S. Open, only a handful of police officers, Southern Hills leadership people and United States Golf Association officials were aware that tournament leader Hubert Green played the final four holes in spite of a death threat.

During that Sunday afternoon — June 19 — a woman called the FBI’s Oklahoma City bureau with a message that three people were planning to shoot Green on the tee box of the 15th hole.

After USGA officials were informed, security personnel rushed to Green’s position on the 14th hole and the situation was explained to Green and caddie Shayne Grier.

“Let’s go on,” reportedly was Green’s response. “It’s probably nothing.”

The key word there was “probably.”

While there was a 99% likelihood that there was no actual threat, the 1% possibility necessitated a 100% response from police.

While the threat was not reported to ABC’s television audience or known of by most of the Southern Hills crowd, viewers and spectators must have considered it highly unusual for Green to have been shadowed by more than 30 police and security personnel during the rest of his round.

At 71, Green died in 2018 in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama. He was a two-time major champion, having prevailed also in the 1985 PGA Championship.

Green always regretted that the 1977 Open was remembered more for the threat than for the quality of the field and the golf course. Tom Watson finished in a tie for seventh, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player in a tie for 10th, Arnold Palmer in a tie for 19th and Johnny Miller in a tie for 27th.

During a 2001 Tulsa World interview, Green grudgingly reflected on the U.S. Open death threat.

“I have no negative memories of Southern Hills,” Green stated. “I won the tournament. How can that be a negative?

“Everybody made a big deal of that other stuff, but it just wasn't that big a deal. It wasn't then, and it isn't now.”

Through one round, Green had a share of the lead. On the strength of a second-round 67, he had sole possession of the lead during the rest of the weekend. He had a four-shot lead early during the Sunday round but stumbled with bogeys on the ninth and 10th holes. When he and all of those police officers arrived at the 18th tee, Green had a two-shot advantage.

His approach splashed into a bunker that fronted the green, and his shot from the sand left him 30 feet short of the cup. If he could do no worse than two-putt, Green would capture his major title and a grand prize of $45,000. He rolled the first attempt to within three feet and followed with the bogey conversion that closed the one-shot victory over Lou Graham.

Green was escorted to the scorer’s tent by several police officers. During the trophy ceremony, he still was surrounded by police.

The U.S. Open was played during the same week that the Fleetwood Mac classic “Dreams” ascended to No. 1 on the Billboard Top 40. The No. 3 song was “Gonna Fly Now” from the first “Rocky” movie.

At the top of the singles chart, “Dreams” supplanted KC and The Sunshine Band’s “I’m Your Boogie Man.” Thank you, Stevie Nicks. Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” was No. 1 on the album chart. In its third week as the nation’s No. 1 theatrical release was “Star Wars.”

As a reminder of how horrible 1977 television was, these were the top three shows of the year: “Laverne & Shirley,” “Happy Days” and “Three’s Company” – all on ABC. It’s unfathomable now that lightweight nonsense like “Laverne & Shirley” would have a substantially better rating than ABC’s “Monday Night Football or CBS’ “M*A*S*H.”

The 1977 U.S. Open was played before most households had cable, two years before the launching of ESPN and long before the advent of smart phones, streaming and social media. The world was a much different place in 1977, and yet this is still difficult to believe: on average, a “Laverne & Shirley” episode was watched in nearly 30 million households.

Green (at minus-two) and Graham were the only players in the 1977 Southern Hills field who were below par for the 72 holes. As had been the case when Tulsa hosted the 1958 Open and the 1970 PGA Championship, hot weather was a factor. The 1977 event began on a pleasant, 82-degree Thursday, but subsequent afternoon temperatures were 95, 94 and 93.

Hubert Green endured the heat of an Oklahoma June while managing the stress of a final-round death threat. His Open championship commands extra respect, but obvious questions may never be answered.

Why would a golfer have been the target of a threat?

Why Green?

Forty-five years later, it remains a mystery. It was never determined whether there was a legitimate threat, and no suspect or suspects ever were identified.

