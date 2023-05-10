BROKEN ARROW — By the end of the most recent LIV golf event in Singapore, the tour’s 2023 individual season standings were topped so remarkably by former OSU Cowboys that it seemed scripted.

The timing of such a 1-2-3 lineup was so interesting because the next LIV event would be LIV Tulsa, a 54-hole spectacle scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Cedar Ridge Country Club.

If you think the terms “golf” and “spectacle” are antonyms, you’ll have a better understanding when you’re on this course this weekend.

Example: Positioned at each corner of the practice green is a speaker that feeds music not only to those on the putting surface, but to those in the vicinity.

Bill Haisten Podcast: Frank Billings discusses the Cedar Ridge-hosted LIV event involving the suddenly hot Phil Mickelson Tournament director and longtime Cedar Ridge Country Club member Frank Billings says the May 12-14 LIV event will be a high-energy, great-golf experience for patrons.

During Wednesday’s practicing, as Dustin Johnson putted and Patrick Reed was nearby for robotically beautiful chipping, there were louder-than-you’d-expect songs from artists like Glass Animals, Urban Contact and KALEO.

Do yourself a favor: learn about and listen to KALEO.

At the same time, near the clubhouse, there was a media session that involved the players who arrived in Oklahoma as the current top three in LIV golf.

At No. 1 is Talor Gooch, the Midwest City native and former Cowboy who prevailed in each of last two LIV tournaments (in Australia, after shooting back-to-back 62s, and in Singapore).

At No. 2 is Peter Uihlein, who as a Cowboy in 2011 was the national player of the year. In five LIV Itournaments this season, there hasn’t been a finish worse than 11th.

At No. 3 is Charles Howell III, who in 2000 led the Cowboys to the national champion while prevailing as that year’s NCAA individual medalist. With “Chucky Three Sticks” as one of the greatest of all nicknames, Howell won in Mexico, finished fifth at Tucson, Arizona, and finished eighth in Singapore.

There are major-championship winners all over the LIV roster. Brooks Koepka currently is fourth in the season standings. Reed is sixth, Sergio Garcia is eighth and Cameron Smith is ninth.

Additional major champions include Johnson (now 20th on the LIV board), Louis Oosthuizen (22nd), Bubba Watson (32nd), Phil Mickelson (35th), Graeme McDowell (36th) and Bryson DeChambeau (38th).

However, as the LIV circus has rolled into Broken Arrow for a 54-hole engagement, the new league’s current top three figures are representatives of Oklahoma State golf.

The news-conference moderator mentioned OSU as being “America’s No. 1 golf school” before asking, “What is in the water at OSU?”

Gooch turned to Howell as asked, “How many times have you been asked what's in the water in Stillwater?”

Howell’s response: “The fear of disappointing coach Holder — that’s what's in the water in Stillwater.”

It was the first of several references to Mike Holder, who in 1973-2005 coached the Cowboy golf program to eight national titles and 25 conference championships.

“I think we all chose to go to Oklahoma State for one reason, and that's the golf,” Howell stated. “I was lucky enough to play for Mike Holder. Obviously, it's a very golf-centric school.”

The Oklahoma State culture is expected to be heavily represented within the daily LIV Tulsa crowds of 10,000-12,000.

“It was so cool to see the Charles Howells and the Peter Uihleins and the Morgan Hoffmanns — all these people from outside of Oklahoma who decided to come to Oklahoma State to play golf,” Gooch said. “To have the chance to be an Oklahoma State Cowboy was something that you're not going to pass up.

“You feel like you've been a small part of something bigger than yourself, and it's cool to add to the history of Oklahoma State.”

As Howell hails from Augusta, Georgia, his three finalists in recruiting were OSU, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

“I think when you make a decision to go across the country to play golf for Mike Holder, you're really making a commitment to play golf and professional golf,” Howell explained. “I wasn't sure if I could handle (Holder), to be quite honest. You hear all the stories and what-not. But it was three awesome years.”

When Uihlein was a kid in Massachusetts, he was a Duke basketball fan. He asked his father if there was a college golf program that would equate to the Duke basketball program.

“Oklahoma State,” Uihlein’s dad replied.

“At that point,” Uihlein remembered on Wednesday, “I kind of became a fan and that's where I wanted to go. ... I looked at other schools, but I was always going to go there.”

In New England, Uihlein’s home was on the Atlantic coast. In Stillwater, well, there was a lifestyle adjustment.

“I remember when I left Stillwater (in 2011) they were getting jacked because they had an Olive Garden coming in,” Uihlein said. “I think they've got like a Sprouts now, so they've expanded.”

After it was announced in December that Cedar Ridge would host LIV Tulsa, ticket sales were immediately robust.

Names like Mickelson and Koepka were impactful at the front end of Cedar Ridge’s LIV marketing, and now the 1-2-3 status of former Cowboys Talor Gooch, Peter Uihlein and Charles Howell III changes the dynamic for many of the patrons.

For the Oklahoma State people in attendance, this has become a tournament that transcends typical sports entertainment. It’ll be an exercise in school spirit.