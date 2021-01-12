 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOLF

GOLF

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Local

FOREST RIDGE

Senior Shamble

1. Gary Risner, Steve Coleman, Pat Richard, Ted Fry, 140; 2. Ralph Fagin, Joe Allison, James Howard, Rob Brown,143; 3. Steve Gidley, Hardy Thomas, Rich Buntt, Steve Griffith, 146; 4. George Corneau, Gary Woods, Don Naifeh, Dave Hansen, 152; 5. Tom Todd, Leland Slack, Burns Davis, 155; 6. Bob Meyers, David Wing, Don Tyler, Scott Davis, 156.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Don Liland, 67; 1. B.J. Barnhart, 67; 3. Bill Kusleika, 70; 4. Ron Wilson, 71; 5. Bill French, 72; 6. Dick Tullis, 75; 7. Bob Bell, 76; 8. Rick McGinnis, 77; 9. Craig Hobbs, 79; 9. Mel Hayes, 79; 11. Jerry Williams, 80; 12. Frank Prentice, 81.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 75; Lew Wade, 82, shot 77.

SOUTH LAKES: Dave Demuth, 82, shot 78.

BASKETBALL

High school: Boys

Coweta 59, Claremore 46

Tahlequah 52, Collinsville 50

Muldrow 62, Poteau 49

Verdigris 56, Vinita 40

Chouteau 54, Claremore Sequoyah 46

Memorial 83, Central 53

Fort Gibson 48, Catoosa 44

Mannford 44, Cushing 43

Foyil 47, Fairland 42

Glenpool 64, Skiatook 55

Pryor 49, Grove 46

Hilldale 64, Red Oak 30

Inola 68, Salina 54

Morris 63, Kiefer 34

Pawnee 60, Morrison 52

Bethel 52, Harrah 41

Linescores

Booker T. Washington 63, Bartlesville 62

Booker T. Washington;5;16;17;25;--;63

Bartlesville;9;15;23;15;--;62

Booker T. Washington: Parker 20, Johnson 9, Boone 9, Carpenter 8, Drew 7, Chambers 4, Ruffin 2, Ware 2, Oates 2.

Bartlesville: Castillo 29, Ayyappan 11, Carter 9, Smith 9, Nakvinda 2, Gilkey 2.

Chouteau 54, Cl. Sequoyah 46

Cl. Sequoyah;11;18;9;8;--;46

Chouteau;14;9;18;13;--;54

Cl. Sequoyah: Thompson 16, Bedsworth 15, Bulman 6, E. Wood 5, Burks 3, Bickel 1.

Chouteau: Chupp 21, Miller 19, Stutzman 9, Hill 5.

East Central 71, Edison 67

Edison;13;12;21;21;--;67

East Central;17;17;21;16;--;71

Edison: Williams 26, Brandon 11, Parish 10, Overton-Cobi 8, Oates 8, Chavez 2, Pearson 2.

East Central: McGuire 37, Madden 11, Williams 8, Wallace 8, Lucas 5, Delouiser 2.

Inola 68, Salina 54

Salina;11;8;16;19;--;54

Inola;23;10;22;13;--;68

Salina: Drake 23, Panther 10, Dawlton 9, Been 4, Taylor 4, Boomer 3, Brayden 1.

Inola: Ford 19, Biggs 11, Thomas 9, Norman 9, Spurlock 6, Brown 5, Parsons 5, Maner 2, Miller 2.

Holland Hall 53, Rejoice Christian 29

Holland Hall;5;18;20;10;--;53

Rejoice Christian;8;10;7;4;--;29

Holland Hall: Goldsby 15, Cool 12, Benton 11, Mullendore 8, Campbell 4, Roush 3.

Rejoice Christian: Wilson 17, Patterson 5, Foote 4, Dimick 3.

Victory Christian 49, Regent Prep 36

Regent Prep;5;14;9;8;--;36

Victory Christian;16;6;11;16;--;49

Regent Prep: Camp 13, Portman 8, Boshoss 8, Streeter 5, Smith 2.

Victory Christian: Harderidge 19, Udoumoh 12, Patton 6, Grundy 6, Rodriguez 4, Malill 2.

Liberty 59, Mounds 46

Mounds;13;11;15;7;--;46

Liberty;19;9;15;16;--;59

Mounds: L. McDonald 10, Rainwater 10, Coddington 8, Anderson 8, T. McDonald 6, Cooper 4.

Liberty: Wheeler 27, Cornwell 17, Still 6, Morrow 5, Livingston 3, Castaneda 1.

Mannford 44, Cushing 43

Cushing;16;11;12;4;--;43

Mannford;6;15;14;9;--;44

Cushing: Turner 15, Burlowitz 11, Crooks 8, Yaunt 7, Jones 2.

Mannford: Thurman 15, Moore 10, Garner 6, Banfield 5, Spess 5, Day 3.

Memorial 83, Central 52

Central;11;9;14;18;--;52

Memorial;22;23;20;18;--;83

Central: Goff-Brown 21, Davis 11, Love 6, Edmundson 6, Stewart 3, McBee 2, James 2, Cox 1.

Memorial: Frierson 23, Collins 12, Stellman 12, Hubbard 10, Lundy 9, Dixon 8, Pratt 4, Record 2, Woods 2, Provitt 1.

Morris 63, Kiefer 34

Morris;14;15;22;12;--;63

Kiefer;13;8;8;5;--;34

Morris: Fulton 22, Jones 17, Dunn 14, Zachary 3, Long 3, Casey 2, Kelsey 2.

Kiefer: Bunton 13, Barber 7, Hoover 6, Sweeney 3, Byrd 2, Harris 2, Rader 1.

Pryor 49, Grove 46

Pryor;10;14;12;13;--;49

Grove;10;14;9;13;--;46

Pryor: Alt 18, Jordan 15, Gore 8, Douglas 6, Elza 2.

Grove: C. Beal 17, Hag. Hacker 13, Han. Hacker 8, G. McCurdy 3, B. Pittman 3, I. Pace 2.

Verdigris 56, Vinita 40

Verdigris;12;9;15;20;--;56

Vinita;7;14;5;14;--;40

Verdigris: Bell 16, Lechlider 16, Haddock 8, Kieth 7, Ryan 6, B. Lederman 2, White 1.

Vinita: Glasscock 21, Anderson 5, Ramsey 4, Swan 3, Martins 2, Rife 2, Winfrey 2, Downing 1.

High school: Girls

Garber 85, Cimarron 40

Locust Grove 40, Hilldale 33

Newkirk 40, Blackwell 18

Victory Christian 44, Regent Prep 28

Morris 56, Kiefer 45

Perkins-Tryon 59, Sperry 19

Kellyville 62, Henryetta 13

Edmond Santa Fe 52, Stillwater 31

Fort Gibson 56, Catoosa 25

Frontier 57, Woodland 41

Victory Christian 44, Regent Prep 28

Metro Christian 57, Cascia Hall 33

Holland Hall 67, Rejoice Christian 26

Stigler 74, Talihina 10

Stroud 60, Meeker 33

Depew 55, Summit Christian 29

Glenpool 41, Skiatook 33

Sallisaw 44, Checotah 29

Ponca City 45, Putnam City 32

Grove 51, Pryor 28

Oklahoma Union 43, Caney Valley 28

Dewey 53, Nowata 38

Locust Grove 49, Hilldale 33

Cushing 48, Mannford 44

Cleveland 57, Bristow 52

Afton 48, Commerce 26

Linescores

Booker T. Washington 60, Bartlesville 27

Booker T. Washington;19;19;8;14;--;60

Bartlesville;3;6;14;4;--;27

Booker T. Washington: C. Hill 14, Smith 10, Johnson 9, Hill 7, Mitchell 5, Jones 5, Brooks 4, Stokes 2, Troilo 2, Nunez 2.

Bartlesville: Wood 6, Bilger 5, Chambers 4, Ward 4, Rovenstine 3, Duncan 2, Gronnigan 2, Pregler 1.

Chouteau 45, Cl. Sequoyah 24

Cl. Sequoyah;6;6;9;3;--;24

Chouteau;7;12;13;13;--;45

Cl. Sequoyah: Roland 9, Pennington 7, Cloud 5, Krenshaw 3.

Chouteau: Sawyer 11, Pierce 11, Inglett 9, Schencks 4, Messer 4, Miller 2, VanHorn 2, Jones 2.

Cushing 49, Mannford 44

Cushing;8;9;14;18;--;48

Mannford;10;11;12;11;--;44

Cushing: Nanaeto 17, McBroom 13, Alexander 7, Nichols 3, Matthews 3, Dooley 3, Sherwood 3.

Mannford: Pierce 12, Elliott 11, Hewitt 10, Pehrson 7, Tierney 4.

Grove 51, Pryor 28

Pryor;0;8;11;9;--;28

Grove;18;9;16;8;--;51

Pryor: Miller 9, Alt 8, Robinson 6, Burroughs 2, Hawkes 2, Rhymer 1.

Grove: K. Boyett 16, R. Geer 14, A. Bacon 12, D. Blake 3, H. Gregg 2, A. Morris 2, S. Jackson 2.

Memorial 60, Central 24

Central;6;6;6;6;--;24

Memorial;17;19;12;12;--;60

Central: Brinkley 13, Davis 11.

Memorial: N. Blakley 13, A. Smith 12, C. Palmore 12, T. Smith 11, M. Blakley 7, K. Jordan 3, D. Smith 2.

Oologah 51, Jay 43

Jay;8;15;10;10;--;43

Oologah;17;15;11;8;--;51

Jay: Farley 14, L. Kirby 8, Gibe 7, Brantley 5, S. Kirby 5, Foreman 4.

Oologah: Martin 18, Thomas 12, McKee 10, Hill 6, Parks 3, Runner 2.

Union 45, Muskogee 22

Union;10;14;8;13;--;45

Muskogee;5;9;3;5;--;22

Union: Pitts 10, Nelson 10, Conner 10, Hishaw 8, Malham 4, Marshall-Penny 2, Harris 1.

Muskogee: Hytche 8, Meyers 5, Adams 4, Sanders 3, Swanson 1, McVay 1.

Mounds 44, Liberty 41, OT

Mounds;11;5;8;12;8;--;44

Liberty;11;7;10;8;5;--;41

Mounds: Weeks 12, Green 12, Bazille 10, Carner 5, Clay 4, Crane 1.

Liberty: Boone 23, Cargill 8, Plummer 7, Johnson 3.

Rogers 59, Hale 32

Rogers;8;20;14;17;--;59

Hale;9;7;6;10;--;32

Rogers: Matlock 18, McQuarters 17, Jones 11, Q. Love 6, Simmons 5, Gift 2.

Hale: Randolph 11, Dixon 6, Robinson 5, Brinkley 3, Hendrix 3, Edwards 2, James 2.

Wagoner 30, Miami 28

Wagoner;7;5;13;5;--;30

Miami;7;5;8;8;--;28

Wagoner: Burckhartzmeyer 12, Pawpa 6, Meolin 4, Bruce 4, Edwards 4.

Miami: Hopping 15, Preaus 5, Acupan 4, Jinks 2, Payton 2.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News