Local
FOREST RIDGE
Senior Shamble
1. Gary Risner, Steve Coleman, Pat Richard, Ted Fry, 140; 2. Ralph Fagin, Joe Allison, James Howard, Rob Brown,143; 3. Steve Gidley, Hardy Thomas, Rich Buntt, Steve Griffith, 146; 4. George Corneau, Gary Woods, Don Naifeh, Dave Hansen, 152; 5. Tom Todd, Leland Slack, Burns Davis, 155; 6. Bob Meyers, David Wing, Don Tyler, Scott Davis, 156.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Don Liland, 67; 1. B.J. Barnhart, 67; 3. Bill Kusleika, 70; 4. Ron Wilson, 71; 5. Bill French, 72; 6. Dick Tullis, 75; 7. Bob Bell, 76; 8. Rick McGinnis, 77; 9. Craig Hobbs, 79; 9. Mel Hayes, 79; 11. Jerry Williams, 80; 12. Frank Prentice, 81.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 75; Lew Wade, 82, shot 77.
SOUTH LAKES: Dave Demuth, 82, shot 78.
BASKETBALL
High school: Boys
Coweta 59, Claremore 46
Tahlequah 52, Collinsville 50
Muldrow 62, Poteau 49
Verdigris 56, Vinita 40
Chouteau 54, Claremore Sequoyah 46
Memorial 83, Central 53
Fort Gibson 48, Catoosa 44
Mannford 44, Cushing 43
Foyil 47, Fairland 42
Glenpool 64, Skiatook 55
Pryor 49, Grove 46
Hilldale 64, Red Oak 30
Inola 68, Salina 54
Morris 63, Kiefer 34
Pawnee 60, Morrison 52
Bethel 52, Harrah 41
Linescores
Booker T. Washington 63, Bartlesville 62
Booker T. Washington;5;16;17;25;--;63
Bartlesville;9;15;23;15;--;62
Booker T. Washington: Parker 20, Johnson 9, Boone 9, Carpenter 8, Drew 7, Chambers 4, Ruffin 2, Ware 2, Oates 2.
Bartlesville: Castillo 29, Ayyappan 11, Carter 9, Smith 9, Nakvinda 2, Gilkey 2.
Chouteau 54, Cl. Sequoyah 46
Cl. Sequoyah;11;18;9;8;--;46
Chouteau;14;9;18;13;--;54
Cl. Sequoyah: Thompson 16, Bedsworth 15, Bulman 6, E. Wood 5, Burks 3, Bickel 1.
Chouteau: Chupp 21, Miller 19, Stutzman 9, Hill 5.
East Central 71, Edison 67
Edison;13;12;21;21;--;67
East Central;17;17;21;16;--;71
Edison: Williams 26, Brandon 11, Parish 10, Overton-Cobi 8, Oates 8, Chavez 2, Pearson 2.
East Central: McGuire 37, Madden 11, Williams 8, Wallace 8, Lucas 5, Delouiser 2.
Inola 68, Salina 54
Salina;11;8;16;19;--;54
Inola;23;10;22;13;--;68
Salina: Drake 23, Panther 10, Dawlton 9, Been 4, Taylor 4, Boomer 3, Brayden 1.
Inola: Ford 19, Biggs 11, Thomas 9, Norman 9, Spurlock 6, Brown 5, Parsons 5, Maner 2, Miller 2.
Holland Hall 53, Rejoice Christian 29
Holland Hall;5;18;20;10;--;53
Rejoice Christian;8;10;7;4;--;29
Holland Hall: Goldsby 15, Cool 12, Benton 11, Mullendore 8, Campbell 4, Roush 3.
Rejoice Christian: Wilson 17, Patterson 5, Foote 4, Dimick 3.
Victory Christian 49, Regent Prep 36
Regent Prep;5;14;9;8;--;36
Victory Christian;16;6;11;16;--;49
Regent Prep: Camp 13, Portman 8, Boshoss 8, Streeter 5, Smith 2.
Victory Christian: Harderidge 19, Udoumoh 12, Patton 6, Grundy 6, Rodriguez 4, Malill 2.
Liberty 59, Mounds 46
Mounds;13;11;15;7;--;46
Liberty;19;9;15;16;--;59
Mounds: L. McDonald 10, Rainwater 10, Coddington 8, Anderson 8, T. McDonald 6, Cooper 4.
Liberty: Wheeler 27, Cornwell 17, Still 6, Morrow 5, Livingston 3, Castaneda 1.
Mannford 44, Cushing 43
Cushing;16;11;12;4;--;43
Mannford;6;15;14;9;--;44
Cushing: Turner 15, Burlowitz 11, Crooks 8, Yaunt 7, Jones 2.
Mannford: Thurman 15, Moore 10, Garner 6, Banfield 5, Spess 5, Day 3.
Memorial 83, Central 52
Central;11;9;14;18;--;52
Memorial;22;23;20;18;--;83
Central: Goff-Brown 21, Davis 11, Love 6, Edmundson 6, Stewart 3, McBee 2, James 2, Cox 1.
Memorial: Frierson 23, Collins 12, Stellman 12, Hubbard 10, Lundy 9, Dixon 8, Pratt 4, Record 2, Woods 2, Provitt 1.
Morris 63, Kiefer 34
Morris;14;15;22;12;--;63
Kiefer;13;8;8;5;--;34
Morris: Fulton 22, Jones 17, Dunn 14, Zachary 3, Long 3, Casey 2, Kelsey 2.
Kiefer: Bunton 13, Barber 7, Hoover 6, Sweeney 3, Byrd 2, Harris 2, Rader 1.
Pryor 49, Grove 46
Pryor;10;14;12;13;--;49
Grove;10;14;9;13;--;46
Pryor: Alt 18, Jordan 15, Gore 8, Douglas 6, Elza 2.
Grove: C. Beal 17, Hag. Hacker 13, Han. Hacker 8, G. McCurdy 3, B. Pittman 3, I. Pace 2.
Verdigris 56, Vinita 40
Verdigris;12;9;15;20;--;56
Vinita;7;14;5;14;--;40
Verdigris: Bell 16, Lechlider 16, Haddock 8, Kieth 7, Ryan 6, B. Lederman 2, White 1.
Vinita: Glasscock 21, Anderson 5, Ramsey 4, Swan 3, Martins 2, Rife 2, Winfrey 2, Downing 1.
High school: Girls
Garber 85, Cimarron 40
Locust Grove 40, Hilldale 33
Newkirk 40, Blackwell 18
Victory Christian 44, Regent Prep 28
Morris 56, Kiefer 45
Perkins-Tryon 59, Sperry 19
Kellyville 62, Henryetta 13
Edmond Santa Fe 52, Stillwater 31
Fort Gibson 56, Catoosa 25
Frontier 57, Woodland 41
Victory Christian 44, Regent Prep 28
Metro Christian 57, Cascia Hall 33
Holland Hall 67, Rejoice Christian 26
Stigler 74, Talihina 10
Stroud 60, Meeker 33
Depew 55, Summit Christian 29
Glenpool 41, Skiatook 33
Sallisaw 44, Checotah 29
Ponca City 45, Putnam City 32
Grove 51, Pryor 28
Oklahoma Union 43, Caney Valley 28
Dewey 53, Nowata 38
Locust Grove 49, Hilldale 33
Cushing 48, Mannford 44
Cleveland 57, Bristow 52
Afton 48, Commerce 26
Linescores
Booker T. Washington 60, Bartlesville 27
Booker T. Washington;19;19;8;14;--;60
Bartlesville;3;6;14;4;--;27
Booker T. Washington: C. Hill 14, Smith 10, Johnson 9, Hill 7, Mitchell 5, Jones 5, Brooks 4, Stokes 2, Troilo 2, Nunez 2.
Bartlesville: Wood 6, Bilger 5, Chambers 4, Ward 4, Rovenstine 3, Duncan 2, Gronnigan 2, Pregler 1.
Chouteau 45, Cl. Sequoyah 24
Cl. Sequoyah;6;6;9;3;--;24
Chouteau;7;12;13;13;--;45
Cl. Sequoyah: Roland 9, Pennington 7, Cloud 5, Krenshaw 3.
Chouteau: Sawyer 11, Pierce 11, Inglett 9, Schencks 4, Messer 4, Miller 2, VanHorn 2, Jones 2.
Cushing 49, Mannford 44
Cushing;8;9;14;18;--;48
Mannford;10;11;12;11;--;44
Cushing: Nanaeto 17, McBroom 13, Alexander 7, Nichols 3, Matthews 3, Dooley 3, Sherwood 3.
Mannford: Pierce 12, Elliott 11, Hewitt 10, Pehrson 7, Tierney 4.
Grove 51, Pryor 28
Pryor;0;8;11;9;--;28
Grove;18;9;16;8;--;51
Pryor: Miller 9, Alt 8, Robinson 6, Burroughs 2, Hawkes 2, Rhymer 1.
Grove: K. Boyett 16, R. Geer 14, A. Bacon 12, D. Blake 3, H. Gregg 2, A. Morris 2, S. Jackson 2.
Memorial 60, Central 24
Central;6;6;6;6;--;24
Memorial;17;19;12;12;--;60
Central: Brinkley 13, Davis 11.
Memorial: N. Blakley 13, A. Smith 12, C. Palmore 12, T. Smith 11, M. Blakley 7, K. Jordan 3, D. Smith 2.
Oologah 51, Jay 43
Jay;8;15;10;10;--;43
Oologah;17;15;11;8;--;51
Jay: Farley 14, L. Kirby 8, Gibe 7, Brantley 5, S. Kirby 5, Foreman 4.
Oologah: Martin 18, Thomas 12, McKee 10, Hill 6, Parks 3, Runner 2.
Union 45, Muskogee 22
Union;10;14;8;13;--;45
Muskogee;5;9;3;5;--;22
Union: Pitts 10, Nelson 10, Conner 10, Hishaw 8, Malham 4, Marshall-Penny 2, Harris 1.
Muskogee: Hytche 8, Meyers 5, Adams 4, Sanders 3, Swanson 1, McVay 1.
Mounds 44, Liberty 41, OT
Mounds;11;5;8;12;8;--;44
Liberty;11;7;10;8;5;--;41
Mounds: Weeks 12, Green 12, Bazille 10, Carner 5, Clay 4, Crane 1.
Liberty: Boone 23, Cargill 8, Plummer 7, Johnson 3.
Rogers 59, Hale 32
Rogers;8;20;14;17;--;59
Hale;9;7;6;10;--;32
Rogers: Matlock 18, McQuarters 17, Jones 11, Q. Love 6, Simmons 5, Gift 2.
Hale: Randolph 11, Dixon 6, Robinson 5, Brinkley 3, Hendrix 3, Edwards 2, James 2.
Wagoner 30, Miami 28
Wagoner;7;5;13;5;--;30
Miami;7;5;8;8;--;28
Wagoner: Burckhartzmeyer 12, Pawpa 6, Meolin 4, Bruce 4, Edwards 4.
Miami: Hopping 15, Preaus 5, Acupan 4, Jinks 2, Payton 2.