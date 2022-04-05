Arnold Palmer, 'Slammin' Sam Snead were must-see for '70 PGA gallery

During the past 52 years, I have attended all four PGA Championships, two U.S. Opens, two PGA Tour Championships and last year’s Senior PGA that have been played at Southern Hills, the 1983 U.S. Women’s Open at Cedar Ridge, plus other notable golf tournaments in the Tulsa area and in Oklahoma.

However, only a few days before the 1970 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, I was unsure if I wanted to attend Tulsa’s first pro major since the 1958 U.S. Open.

Although I loved playing golf and watching tournaments on TV, as a fourth-grader I had my doubts about how fun it would be to spend many hours in the brutal August heat and staying quiet. My father, Lee Lewis, who was volunteering as a marshal for the tournament, had an extra ticket for the event and asked me if I wanted to join him there. Two months earlier, he had attended the U.S. Open in Minnesota and told me how much fun it was, so I decided I would try it for one day.

During my first day, a practice round, I was disappointed I didn’t get to see Ben Hogan, who had just withdrawn due to an ailing knee combined with the conditions or Arnold Palmer, but I did experience a memorable moment involving Arnie. It was about 2 p.m. near Palmer’s favorite Southern Hills hole, No. 12, when a concession stand worker shattered the silence and shouted during a putt, “Hey everyone, Arnold Palmer’s going to be here around 4 o’clock.” He was quickly admonished and shushed by everyone.

Later that day, I wound up in a nice conversation with a mom and her son, slightly older than me. They told me they were from Jefferson City, Missouri, and near the end of our time together, I asked why they were following this particular group (of unknowns) that no one else was watching. If I hadn’t been a gallery rookie, I could’ve guessed the reason — the mom said they were following her husband, Joe Jimenez. I was thrilled that I met the family of a golfer in the tournament — and he gained a new fan.

I learned later that the only cut Jimenez had ever made in a major was when he finished 45th in the ’58 U.S. Open at Southern Hills. That week, he made his second and final cut in a major. Eight years later, however, he won the 1978 Senior PGA Championship.

During the drive home, Dad didn’t have to ask if I wanted to return for the rest of the tournament.

Once the tournament started, the No. 1 golfer on my list to watch was 58-year-old Sam Snead. No one has won more PGA Tour events than “Slammin’ Sam” — he’s now tied for the lead with Tiger Woods. And Snead also was the golfer I knew the most about from all the sports books I had read. And I also thought it was cool that he putted differently than everyone else, using a sidesaddle approach. Snead had a solid tournament and finished tied for 12th.

A benefit of following Snead in the first two rounds was his group included Dave Stockton, who I wasn’t really familiar with, but had won three tournaments in his career, although none since 1968. By the end of the week I was very familiar with Stockton.

During the final round, I got to see the final group of leaders — Stockton, Palmer and Raymond Floyd — about every three holes as we tried to maneuver around their huge gallery. Stockton led the entire round although Palmer remained within striking range. Just before we watched them putt on No. 17, Dad told me we weren’t going to try to see them on 18 — he thought it would be futile to try and see the finish due to the large crowd. So, while the rest of the gallery left for 18, we stayed by the scoreboard at 17 for about 15 minutes until one of the volunteers there told us that Stockton finished off his two-stroke win over Palmer and Bob Murphy.

As was typical in that era with athletic events on network TV, ABC’s live telecast was blacked out in the local market to help boost ticket sales. So I was looking forward to watching it delayed in prime time when I got home. However, the week of sizzling heat had taken its toll on our air conditioner that died a few hours earlier, so we wouldn’t be inside watching the telecast. However, I had seen enough in person that week to know I couldn’t wait for my chance to go to my next golf tournament.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.