Alex Čejka pulls away to win Senior PGA Championship by four strokes

Alex Čejka’s patience and poise paid off.
Continuing his domination as a rookie on the PGA Tour Champions, the 50-year-old pulled away Sunday to win the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club, finishing 8-under par and four strokes ahead of runner-up Tim Petrovic.
“I have no words,” Čejka said. “It’s incredible. Seeing and knowing all those names who are up there on the trophy and being finally on the trophy myself, it’s a dream come true.”
Čejka, whose prize money is $585,000, was the most consistent performer, handling the challenges of the course well. Three of his four rounds were under par and the other was even par.
“I think I was really surprised all four days how tricky the pin positions were on every hole,” he said. “There was not one hole where you have a breather, where you can like play middle of the green and like try and two-putt. Every hole is behind a bump, behind a bunker, behind the ridge, on top of the ridge.”
An ability to find the fairways carried Čejka, who weathered a pair of bogeys early in Sunday’s round but recovered to seize control of the leaderboard with birdies on the fourth and seventh holes. Two more birdies followed, and despite a miscue on 13, there was minimal drama down the stretch.
Pars on four of the last five holes – and a birdie putt on 17 – sealed the deal. The crowd swelled at the 18th green, where Čejka drained a 4-foot putt and celebrated with his caddie.
“I’ll tell you: I was pretty nervous the last four, five holes,” he said. “It showed. I had tough shots. I made a lot of great up-and-downs. That saved me today. When the ball was finally in the hole, it was just incredible and having my great friend Florian on the bag and sharing this with him, it’s incredible.”
Mike Weir (2-over) and Steve Stricker (7-over) dropping off opened the door for others to move up. Improving his total for a fourth consecutive day, Petrovic was 3-under and climbed to second place for his fourth top-six finish this year.
“It’s a couple shots here and there (that make the difference) and you can’t play defense,” Petrovic said. “You got to just take your hat off to the guy that beats you. I did what I had to do today, shot 67. It’s a major and most of the time that might get it done.”
Čejka won for a second time this month, having defeated Stricker in a playoff three weeks ago in the Regions Tradition. He also was runner-up in the Chubb Classic, and he’s only five events into his time on the PGA Tour Champions.
“He’s fantastic short game player,” third-place finisher K.J. Choi said. “I look (at him as having) more patience. … He has a strong body and very strong mind and is working hard.”
A refugee from Czechoslovakia to Germany as a child, Čejka said he planned to celebrate the championship with his wife, who drove their RV from Las Vegas to Tulsa during the past couple of days. By virtue of winning the Senior PGA Championship, he is invited to play in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills on May 19-22, 2022.
“Maybe the setup will be too tough for me,” Čejka said. “Although, you know, there was a 50-year-old winning last week, so it will be great. It’s a beautiful golf course. I’ll be honored to play here again, no matter what venue, no matter what championship. I’m excited and I’ll definitely give it a shot.”