Alex Čejka pulls away to win Senior PGA Championship by four strokes

Pars on four of the last five holes – and a birdie putt on 17 – sealed the deal. The crowd swelled at the 18th green, where Čejka drained a 4-foot putt and celebrated with his caddie.

“I’ll tell you: I was pretty nervous the last four, five holes,” he said. “It showed. I had tough shots. I made a lot of great up-and-downs. That saved me today. When the ball was finally in the hole, it was just incredible and having my great friend Florian on the bag and sharing this with him, it’s incredible.”

Mike Weir (2-over) and Steve Stricker (7-over) dropping off opened the door for others to move up. Improving his total for a fourth consecutive day, Petrovic was 3-under and climbed to second place for his fourth top-six finish this year.

“It’s a couple shots here and there (that make the difference) and you can’t play defense,” Petrovic said. “You got to just take your hat off to the guy that beats you. I did what I had to do today, shot 67. It’s a major and most of the time that might get it done.”

Čejka won for a second time this month, having defeated Stricker in a playoff three weeks ago in the Regions Tradition. He also was runner-up in the Chubb Classic, and he’s only five events into his time on the PGA Tour Champions.