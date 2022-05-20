Afternoon PGA Championship update: Will Zalatoris moves into lead; Tiger battling to make cut

Tiger Woods received one of the day’s biggest roars when he drained a long putt on Southern Hills’ No. 12 hole during Friday’s second round.

Did he move into contention for the PGA Championship? Was it celebration for a birdie?

Neither. The long putt kept Woods near the projected cut line of plus-4 as the second round comes to a conclusion.

Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth continued to draw the biggest crowds during the afternoon wave.

The top 70 scorers and ties will move on to weekend play. As of 5 p.m., Woods sat at plus-5, one stroke from the projected cut line.

Leader Will Zalatoris birdied holes 11, 12 and 13 to move to 8-under par and take a one-shot lead over Chilean Mito Pereira.

Justin Thomas shot a 67 and currently sits third at 6-under. McIlroy and University of Oklahoma golfer Abraham Ancer remain on the course this afternoon and are tied for fourth at 4-under.

Thomas’ second-round finish allowed him to enter the clubhouse with the lead following his Friday round. He was at 6-under, one shot ahead of first-round leader Rory McIlroy who was in the afternoon wave of golfers.

“Very pleased. Although I played solid yesterday, I played really, really well today,” said Thomas, who won the 2017 PGA Championship. “The conditions are obviously very difficult and I just stayed very patient, trying to get in my own little world and get in the zone.”

Thomas fired four birdies and only had one blemish on his scoreboard with a bogey on No. 14, his fifth hole played of the day.

His favorite shot was a birdie putt on the long par 5.

“That 6-iron that I hit on 5 today was nice. To be able to hit that thing up on the top shelf pin-high from 213 with a pumping cross wind off the left and then to make that putt, I felt like I stole one there,” Thomas said. “That was a sweet shot.

In the previous seven majors played at Southern Hills, the 36-hole leader has won all seven.

What does Thomas think about that unique statistic?

“If I maintain the lead, I hope that trend continues,” Thomas said. “If that’s the case, it would have been impossible.”

