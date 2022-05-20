 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Afternoon PGA Championship update: Will Zalatoris moves into lead; Tiger battling to make cut

  • Updated
  • 0
PGA Championship

Justin Thomas acknowledges fans on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Tiger Woods received one of the day’s biggest roars when he drained a long putt on Southern Hills’ No. 12 hole during Friday’s second round.

Did he move into contention for the PGA Championship? Was it celebration for a birdie?

Neither. The long putt kept Woods near the projected cut line of plus-4 as the second round comes to a conclusion.

Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth continued to draw the biggest crowds during the afternoon wave.

The top 70 scorers and ties will move on to weekend play. As of 5 p.m., Woods sat at plus-5, one stroke from the projected cut line.

Leader Will Zalatoris birdied holes 11, 12 and 13 to move to 8-under par and take a one-shot lead over Chilean Mito Pereira.

Justin Thomas shot a 67 and currently sits third at 6-under. McIlroy and University of Oklahoma golfer Abraham Ancer remain on the course this afternoon and are tied for fourth at 4-under.

People are also reading…

Thomas’ second-round finish allowed him to enter the clubhouse with the lead following his Friday round. He was at 6-under, one shot ahead of first-round leader Rory McIlroy who was in the afternoon wave of golfers.

“Very pleased. Although I played solid yesterday, I played really, really well today,” said Thomas, who won the 2017 PGA Championship. “The conditions are obviously very difficult and I just stayed very patient, trying to get in my own little world and get in the zone.”

Thomas fired four birdies and only had one blemish on his scoreboard with a bogey on No. 14, his fifth hole played of the day.

His favorite shot was a birdie putt on the long par 5.

“That 6-iron that I hit on 5 today was nice. To be able to hit that thing up on the top shelf pin-high from 213 with a pumping cross wind off the left and then to make that putt, I felt like I stole one there,” Thomas said. “That was a sweet shot.

In the previous seven majors played at Southern Hills, the 36-hole leader has won all seven.

What does Thomas think about that unique statistic?

“If I maintain the lead, I hope that trend continues,” Thomas said. “If that’s the case, it would have been impossible.”

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Justin Thomas on shooting 3-under in PGA Championship in second round to taking early lead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert