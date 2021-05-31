After memorable Senior PGA, attention turns to PGA Championship less than a year away

“At the end of the day, anything that is good for golf is good for all of us,” Karns said. “The significance of this year’s Masters, with (Hideki) Matsuyama winning, you follow that up with now with Phil winning at Kiawah Island and becoming the oldest major champion ever.

“Phil coming in here next year — yeah, it’s big. We would love to have had Phil here (for the Senior PGA Championship), but the next thing was him winning the PGA Championship. That lifted all of golf.”

Mickelson is six months older than Čejka, who also will be in the field as the Senior PGA winner. He finished 8-under par, four shots better than runner-up Tim Petrovic.

“It’s a beautiful golf course,” Čejka said. “I’ll be honored to play here again, no matter what venue, no matter what championship. I’m excited and I’ll definitely give it a shot.”

Southern Hills has hosted seven majors, most recently the 2007 PGA Championship won by Tiger Woods. Retief Goosen won the previous major at Southern Hills, the 2001 U.S. Open, and he was third Sunday in the Senior PGA two decades later.