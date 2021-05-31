After memorable Senior PGA, attention turns to PGA Championship less than a year away

Moments after Alex Čejka hoisted the Alfred S. Bourne Trophy to cap the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Southern Hills Country Club was bustling with workers tearing down and loading up everything involved with hosting the six-day event.
While relishing a memorable tournament that featured elite play and nearly perfect weather, attendees were primed for the next big date on their golf calendar. The PGA Championship at Southern Hills is 353 days away, set for May 19-22, 2022.
Those who purchased Senior PGA Championship tickets are classified as priority customers for the 2022 PGA Championship.
“All of those people will be taken care of,” said Bryan Karns, championship director for the PGA of America.
Tickets for next year’s event are expected to go on sale June 14. While the daily attendance was limited to 8,000 for the Senior PGA, the PGA Championship will have up to 30,000 fans each day.
“We’ve already had an unbelievable response,” Karns said. “When you think about having a large online ticket sale, and all of the moving parts that go with it, the last six weeks have been crazy. There were sales for (the recent PGA Championship) at Kiawah Island, along with sales for the Senior PGA here and the PGA Championship here.”
The already high appeal of the PGA Championship increased when Phil Mickelson prevailed at Kiawah Island, setting the stage for him to come to Tulsa next year as the defending champion.
“At the end of the day, anything that is good for golf is good for all of us,” Karns said. “The significance of this year’s Masters, with (Hideki) Matsuyama winning, you follow that up with now with Phil winning at Kiawah Island and becoming the oldest major champion ever.
“Phil coming in here next year — yeah, it’s big. We would love to have had Phil here (for the Senior PGA Championship), but the next thing was him winning the PGA Championship. That lifted all of golf.”
Mickelson is six months older than Čejka, who also will be in the field as the Senior PGA winner. He finished 8-under par, four shots better than runner-up Tim Petrovic.
“It’s a beautiful golf course,” Čejka said. “I’ll be honored to play here again, no matter what venue, no matter what championship. I’m excited and I’ll definitely give it a shot.”
Southern Hills has hosted seven majors, most recently the 2007 PGA Championship won by Tiger Woods. Retief Goosen won the previous major at Southern Hills, the 2001 U.S. Open, and he was third Sunday in the Senior PGA two decades later.
“I like the feel of it, the elevations — you always need to work something into the green or off the tee box and it’s not just an open field and off you go,” Goosen said. “I love the greens. … I don’t know when there’s another event back here, but otherwise I’ll probably come and play when I’m 80 one day.”