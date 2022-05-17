After car-key snafu, Brooks Koepka arrives ready to pursue fifth major title at Southern Hills

Two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka arrived late to Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday after his keys and golf clubs were locked inside his car Tuesday morning.
Koepka cited the car-key snafu when he stepped to the stage inside the interview center at Southern Hills around 11:30 a.m., an hour after his session with reporters was originally scheduled to begin.
Koepka said his putting coach, Jeff Pierce, was to blame.
“He grabbed the (golf) bag, put it in the trunk, shut the trunk, and I went in and grabbed a hat,” he said. “(I) walked right out and then the car was locked. I don’t know how the keys locked inside the car. It boggles me. I didn’t think a car was supposed to do that, but apparently it does.”
With Koepka’s clubs stuck in the trunk, taking an Uber, Lyft or any other rideshare option was off the table. Instead, the four-time major winner waited on a spare key before eventually making his way to the course.
“I’m just glad it didn’t happen on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday,” Koepka said.
With car troubles behind him, Koepka arrived at Southern Hills and continued his preparations for Thursday’s opening round, when the 32-year-old will tee off at 1:03 p.m. in a group featuring Adam Scott and Shane Lowry.
Koepka comes to Tulsa one week after he withdrew from last week’s AT&T Bryon Nelson the day before the event began in McKinney, Texas. On Tuesday, he dispelled any doubts over his health, specifically his right knee.
“The whole reason (for withdrawing) was to just make sure that I’m ready for this week,” Koepka said. “I feel ready and now just got to play good. Simple.”
Koepka’s withdrawal in Texas extended a month-plus stretch away from competitive golf that will end when the PGA commences Thursday. His last appearance on the PGA Tour came at the Masters in April, when Koepka turned in back-to-back 3-over rounds of 75 to miss the cut.
Koepka left Augusta most frustrated with his putting. In the aftermath, in search of a remedy for his struggles on the green, Koepka did something he’s never done before.
“(I) got back Friday night after Augusta. Saturday morning I was just putting in my living room. Was just frustrated with it,” he explained.
“Then went back and watched — I’ve never done this — but I went back and watched tape or video on YouTube of every major championship I’ve ever won and what I was doing when I was putting and picked up on a few different things. A couple things setup-wise. A couple things stroke-wise just to figure out where the touch was. The touch was a little bit off.”
From putting work to planning his upcoming wedding — “It’s been quite fun,” he said — Koepka made use of and enjoyed his break between the majors.
Now, back on the course at Southern Hills, he’ll pursue a fifth major and his third PGA Championship this week.
“It’ll be a good test,” Koepka said.
Photos: Tuesday's practice round at PGA Championship at Southern Hills
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans hold up flags and memorabilia in attempts to get an autograph from Rickie Fowler while he walks toward Southern Hills' 18th green on Tuesday.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler signs an autograph for a fan on Tuesday, the second practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rory McIlroy hits an approach shot on the 13th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Bryson DeChambeau laughs while walking towards the green on the 4th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Bryson DeChambeau hits an approach shot on the 4th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Bryson DeChambeau hits an approach shot on the 4th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Bryson DeChambeau hits a tee shot on the 4th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler bounces a golf ball on his putter while putting on the 8th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shoot on 8th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as Scottie Scheffler golf during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Golf
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, warms up on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Ryosuke Kinoshita, of Japan, hits from the bunker on the first hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Bubba Watson hits from the bunker on the second hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, chips to the green on the second hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship
Patrons gather around a practice green to watch Tiger Woods on a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods laughs on the driving range during a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jordan Spieth tees off on the 12th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods laughs on the driving range during a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Kevin Na signs autographs in the practice area on a practice day at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jordan Spieth signs an autograph for Riley Franklin,13, of Springfield, Mo. while walking between the 11th and 12th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Sebastian Mu–oz speaks to media during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler watches his shot from the bunker on the 7th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as golfers put on the 15th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rory McIlroy reacts to his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rickie Fowler hits an approach shot during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler watches his shot from the bunker on the 7th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rickie Fowler hits an approach shot on the 18th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2 P5
Fans look at the video board to locate golfers on the course during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans sit under a tree by the 4th green during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Bryson DeChambeau hits an approach shot on the 4th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Seamus Power hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Bryson DeChambeau laughs while walking towards the green on the 4th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Bryson DeChambeau signs a 18th hole flag for a fan during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler bounces a golf ball on his putter while putting on the 8th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans gather to watch Rory McIlroy, not pictured, play the 13th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
A fan takes a video of Scottie Scheffler as he chips on to he green on the second hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as Seamus Power tees off on the 16th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler hits on approach shot the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler hits on approach shot the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Seamus Power hits an approach shot during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler puts on the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler chips on to the green on the 1st hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as golfers play a practice round during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler signs an autograph for a fan during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shoot on 8th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler signs an autograph for a fan during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as Rory McIlroy, not pictured, tees off from the 14th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2 P4
Rory McIlroy gauges the wind before hitting an approach shot on the 13th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2 P2
A fan holds out an 18th hole flag by a golfer during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler hits an approach shot on the 1st hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Seamus Power hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans sit under a tree by the 4th green during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler signs an autograph for a fan during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rickie Fowler hits an approach shot during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
April Moore, an interior designer who just re-decorated the patio of this home, watches action on the 15th green during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka tees off on the 15th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler chips on to the green on the 1st hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
A patron holds a beer on the 13th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler putts on the 1st hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland signs autographs in the practice area during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as Scottie Scheffler golf during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler signs an autograph for a fan during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as golfers play a practice round during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler puts on the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rory McIlroy hits an approach shot on the 13th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jordan Spieth hits on the fairway of the 10th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrons gather around a practice green to watch Tiger Woods on a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Walter Thomas, 9, of Bixby watches players on a practice green at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
A patron holds a beer on the 12th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Dustin Johnson tees off on the 13th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka hits chip shot onto the 15th green during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
April Moore, an interior designer who just re-decorated the patio of this home, watches action on the 15th green during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler hits on approach shot the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka hits in the 15th fairway during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler hits on approach shot the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka prepares to tee off on the 15th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka approaches the 12th green during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka putts on the 12th green during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland signs autographs in the practice area during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Fans watch Tiger Woods practice putting on a practice green during a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland signs autographs in the practice area during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland acknowledges fans in the practice on a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods practices putting on a practice green during a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
