After car-key snafu, Brooks Koepka arrives ready to pursue fifth major title at Southern Hills

Two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka arrived late to Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday after his keys and golf clubs were locked inside his car Tuesday morning.

No, really.

Koepka cited the car-key snafu when he stepped to the stage inside the interview center at Southern Hills around 11:30 a.m., an hour after his session with reporters was originally scheduled to begin.

Koepka said his putting coach, Jeff Pierce, was to blame.

“He grabbed the (golf) bag, put it in the trunk, shut the trunk, and I went in and grabbed a hat,” he said. “(I) walked right out and then the car was locked. I don’t know how the keys locked inside the car. It boggles me. I didn’t think a car was supposed to do that, but apparently it does.”

With Koepka’s clubs stuck in the trunk, taking an Uber, Lyft or any other rideshare option was off the table. Instead, the four-time major winner waited on a spare key before eventually making his way to the course.

“I’m just glad it didn’t happen on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday,” Koepka said.

With car troubles behind him, Koepka arrived at Southern Hills and continued his preparations for Thursday’s opening round, when the 32-year-old will tee off at 1:03 p.m. in a group featuring Adam Scott and Shane Lowry.

Koepka comes to Tulsa one week after he withdrew from last week’s AT&T Bryon Nelson the day before the event began in McKinney, Texas. On Tuesday, he dispelled any doubts over his health, specifically his right knee.

“The whole reason (for withdrawing) was to just make sure that I’m ready for this week,” Koepka said. “I feel ready and now just got to play good. Simple.”

Koepka’s withdrawal in Texas extended a month-plus stretch away from competitive golf that will end when the PGA commences Thursday. His last appearance on the PGA Tour came at the Masters in April, when Koepka turned in back-to-back 3-over rounds of 75 to miss the cut.

Koepka left Augusta most frustrated with his putting. In the aftermath, in search of a remedy for his struggles on the green, Koepka did something he’s never done before.

“(I) got back Friday night after Augusta. Saturday morning I was just putting in my living room. Was just frustrated with it,” he explained.

“Then went back and watched — I’ve never done this — but I went back and watched tape or video on YouTube of every major championship I’ve ever won and what I was doing when I was putting and picked up on a few different things. A couple things setup-wise. A couple things stroke-wise just to figure out where the touch was. The touch was a little bit off.”

From putting work to planning his upcoming wedding — “It’s been quite fun,” he said — Koepka made use of and enjoyed his break between the majors.

Now, back on the course at Southern Hills, he’ll pursue a fifth major and his third PGA Championship this week.

“It’ll be a good test,” Koepka said.

