Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch lead players with in-state ties after second round of PGA Championship

Talor Gooch has gotten used to hearing fans yell his last name.

“It’s pretty standard when you have a name like that,” he said after Friday’s second round of the PGA Championship. “It gets shouted everywhere, but it’s definitely more prominent this week than normal.”

A former Oklahoma State standout, Gooch is playing in front of a sizable following of Cowboy fans this week at Southern Hills Country Club. He stayed 1-under par on Day 2 and is tied for 17th.

“First thing you’ve got to do is get to the weekend,” Gooch said. “We’ve gotten there and we’re one good day away from being really in the thick of things. So hopefully we can go have a good day tomorrow, go hit it like we did today and make a few putts.”

On a windy day, Gooch was fairly unflappable. He had a birdie on the fifth hole and a bogey on 12 with pars the rest of the way.

“The greens were a little bit of a struggle for me out there,” he said. “I actually could have had a really good day.

“But with them not being able to cut the greens and roll them and get them smooth, they were pretty bumpy, pretty chewed up out there. I think it’s going to be tough for a lot of guys to make putts right now (with) the conditions. It was a good day.”

Abraham Ancer, who played at Oklahoma in 2010-13, continued to shine despite an up-and-down start that included three birdies and two bogeys. He finished 1-under par and is tied for fifth at 4-under.

“I can’t really complain too much,” Ancer said. “I definitely would like to go lower than 1-under, but it’s still a golf course that you have to be in the right position, even though I think we got very fortunate with the wind this afternoon.

“It was windy at the beginning and then it kind of died down, but it was swirling, so it made it a little bit tricky. Also the greens got a little bit bumpy, so it was tough to make putts. It was still a really nice grind out there. I enjoyed it. Enjoyed the fight and in a good position for the weekend.”

Of the four other former Cowboys in the field, only Rickie Fowler and Viktor Hovland finished above the cut. Fowler had a solid day with one birdie (13) and one bogey (15) in an even-par round to move to 1-over through two days, while Hovland matched two bogeys with two birdies to remain even.

Alex Noren concluded the tournament at 6-over, and Matthew Wolff at 13-over.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.