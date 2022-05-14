Abraham Ancer, now a PGA Championship hopeful, remains the foundational piece to a decade at OU

Ryan Hybl can’t recall exactly where he was in Texas or the name of the tournament he traveled to in the spring of 2010. Oklahoma’s men’s golf coach won’t reveal the name of the junior college recruit he was originally there to see, either, that afternoon he came across a future program cornerstone instead.

But Hybl still remembers plenty from the day he found Abraham Ancer.

“I was actually recruiting a different player. I went down to see this junior college tournament and I just didn't quite like what I saw,” he said. “But it was a 36-hole day and Abe Ancer had shot 66 in the first round, so I decided I'm going to go watch this guy play because he'd already played pretty good in the fall time.

“I went out and watched him play 18 holes that afternoon and I knew right away that that was the guy we had to go get.”

With the Sooners from 2010-2013, Ancer transformed into an All-American and kicked off the most prolific era of OU golf this century, emerging as the foundational piece of the early years in Hybl’s tenure. This week, nearly a decade since leaving Norman, he returns to the fairways of Oklahoma for the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.

Yet as Ancer and the rest of the golf world descends upon Southern Hills, Tulsa’s first major since 2007 isn’t the only high-stakes golf on tap across the state.

Some 128 miles away on Monday, Hybl and the Sooners — ranked No. 1 nationally in the latest Golfweek Coaches Poll — are set to host their first NCAA Regional since 2018 at Norman’s Jimmie Austin Golf Club. National runner-ups a year ago, OU is poised to make an 11th consecutive NCAA Men’s Golf Championship appearance later this spring in search of a third national title.

Speaking to the Tulsa World earlier this week, with Ancer about to compete in a major championship two hours down the road and the Sooners readying for another postseason run, Hybl couldn’t avoid the link between the 31-year old pro and a rapid rise at OU that began when Hybl found Ancer in 2010.

“There's been a lot of players that I would give tons of credit to our program and where we're at,” he said. “But Abe was the guy that really got us turned around."

Since turning pro in 2013, Ancer holds a lone PGA Tour win and a shade under $14.5 million in career earnings, per Spotrac.

He turned in his highest major finish at last spring’s PGA Championship, when Ancer shared a nine-way tie for eighth place on Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course. He arrives in Tulsa this week ranked 21st in the Official World Golf Ranking, one spot ahead of 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Still in his 20s and only a year into his run with the Sooners, Hybl identified Ancer’s talent immediately. His ability as a ball striker was hard to miss that afternoon in Texas. Hybl was intrigued by the way Ancer used his long irons.

“Now did I think he was going to be at that time a top 20 player in the world?” he said. “No, I didn't.”

But Hybl wasn’t recruiting top 20 players in the world in 2010. To explain the impact Ancer eventually made on the program and the gap to the top the current Big 12 title holders have closed, Hybl goes back to his start at OU.

“At the time, we were having a hard time getting any form of good player to want to come visit us,” Hybl said. “We were not in very good shape with our golf program. So we were trying to think outside the box.”

Hybl and the Sooners had to be creative. Plucking Ancer from Odessa College, edging Wichita State in the process, proved a program-altering master stroke.

Ancer qualified for OU's second event in his debut season and never lost his grip on his place in the lineup. He fired 19 rounds under par — fifth most in a single-season in program history — earned a pair of top finishes that spring, including a win at the 2011 East Regional at Virginia Tech, which helped clinch the Sooners' first NCAA Championship appearance since 2006.

“We probably weren't good enough to start making a run, but that was the start,” Hybl said. “We needed to kind of get going, and there's no doubt that Abe kind of toted us in that direction.”

While Ancer built steam over the next two seasons, smashing school records and notching five top-five finishes from 2011-13, so did the Sooners.

Bolstered by Ancer's progress and two more NCAA Championship trips in 2012 and 2013, OU wasn't having to get as creative on the recruiting trail as it once did. Hybl attributes two key signings in particular — 2017 national champions Brad Dalke and Grant Hirschman — to Ancer's arrival and the success he delivered in Norman at the start of the last decade.

"We had some momentum in our direction," Hybl said. "And we were able to go find some better golfers that were going to be coming through the pipeline.”

With Ancer's first steps onto campus, OU met an inflection point. And when he jumped to the pros from Norman, the Sooners just kept going.

OU's 10 straight NCAA Championship appearances mark the nation's third-longest streak. Since 2015, Hybl's program has produced 12 All-American selections. And after the 2017 national title, OU claimed a conference championship in 2018, its first conference title since 2006 before adding another this spring.

Reflecting on the roots of the Sooners' success, Hybl's mind jumps back to the spring of 2010. He's somewhere in Texas about to watch Ancer play for the first time.

“That set everything in motion for us" Hybl said.

