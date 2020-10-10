A resounding recovery: Tulsa golf courses are bouncing back from COVID-19 shutdown

The increased turnout since being allowed to reopen has helped courses make up for the missed month. At Meadowbrook Country Club, lost proceeds from corporate events that were canceled have been recouped through daily play.

“We’ve been busy,” Meadowbrook director of golf Steve Ramsey said. “(Our numbers were) way up in May and June, too. ... For the most part, there have been a lot more rounds, a lot busier. It’s been good for us.”

Meadowbrook’s 18-hole course in south Tulsa was in pristine condition upon reopen, with the grounds crew having capitalized on the down time.

“To be able to do things in March that you can’t do when you have people playing golf was huge for the golf course itself,” Ramsey said. “It was great to have the ability to do your regular maintenance plus add some things and do some projects that you didn’t want to do (with the course in use), it was very helpful.”

Southern Hills Country Club has seen a 20-25% increase in rounds played, achieving the type of gold-standard numbers reached in 1998 after a spike caused by the 2001 U.S. Open announcement.

“Since we reopened, it’s been a steady chaos,” Southern Hills director of golf Cary Cozby said. “Unless we’ve had a rain event, every day has been as full as we can get it.”