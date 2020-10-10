A resounding recovery: Tulsa golf courses are bouncing back from COVID-19 shutdown

On a ho-hum Saturday in June, 26-year-old Calven Rosenthal and his friends were sitting around with nothing to do.
Almost everything in Tulsa — stores, restaurants and bars, movie theaters — was closed. One of the few exceptions was golf courses, which were back in business.
So the group of guys headed for nearby LaFortune Park, playing a socially distanced round of golf. A one-time, spur-of-the-moment thing became a weekly hobby for Rosenthal.
“I’ve been going with it ever since,” he said, after thwacking a ball at the driving range. “If I have an afternoon off, I’m coming out here.”
Since reopening in May after a mandatory month-long shutdown, public and private golf courses in Tulsa have been seeing an uptick in rounds played.
“It’s been steady,” said Pat McCrate, director of golf at LaFortune Park and South Lakes. “In our particular case, we spaced our tee times out a little bit farther, but everybody shows up for their tee time and we end up getting more play.
“I kind of compare it to the early 2000s when Tiger Woods kind of first came onto the scene and there was a real influx of popularity in golf — new people golfing and older people returning to golf who hadn’t in a while. It’s been very similar to that.”
By 5 o’clock on a recent warm Friday afternoon, LaFortune Park was teeming with people from all walks of life — some in jeans or sweatpants mixed with regulars dressed head to toe in golf apparel.
“I look out the window and I see lots of couples, lots of women who I didn’t used to see, different men I didn’t used to see,” McCrate said. “I’m watching a guy right now on the Par 3 course coming up with a tiny little kid and what appears to be his dad. It looks like three generations.”
From late March to May 1, the course was a ghost town. A shelter-in-place directive issued by Mayor G.T. Bynum forced closures of all the city- and county-owned courses in addition to the private-owned clubs. Many of those outside Tulsa remained open.
“April is a busy month,” McCrate said. “That’s your first spring month, when people really get excited and come out of the woodwork. To completely be closed, that was a big financial loss.”
The effect of the pandemic could have been devastating, particularly after a 2019 that saw historic flooding — 13 inches of rain in May — and dramatically reduced revenue. Factor in the costs of continuing to maintain the course despite being closed, and the result is a significant deficit.
“It’s not like you can just go home,” McCrate said.
The increased turnout since being allowed to reopen has helped courses make up for the missed month. At Meadowbrook Country Club, lost proceeds from corporate events that were canceled have been recouped through daily play.
“We’ve been busy,” Meadowbrook director of golf Steve Ramsey said. “(Our numbers were) way up in May and June, too. ... For the most part, there have been a lot more rounds, a lot busier. It’s been good for us.”
Meadowbrook’s 18-hole course in south Tulsa was in pristine condition upon reopen, with the grounds crew having capitalized on the down time.
“To be able to do things in March that you can’t do when you have people playing golf was huge for the golf course itself,” Ramsey said. “It was great to have the ability to do your regular maintenance plus add some things and do some projects that you didn’t want to do (with the course in use), it was very helpful.”
Southern Hills Country Club has seen a 20-25% increase in rounds played, achieving the type of gold-standard numbers reached in 1998 after a spike caused by the 2001 U.S. Open announcement.
“Since we reopened, it’s been a steady chaos,” Southern Hills director of golf Cary Cozby said. “Unless we’ve had a rain event, every day has been as full as we can get it.”
Until college football started up last month, every tee time at the championship course was taken.
“What we’re seeing is people are home,” Cozby said. “They’re not traveling as much. ... With everybody here, where we’re seeing the increase is our member play.”
When the threat of coronavirus goes away, the challenge for every course will be to hold onto the people who have gotten back in the game or picked it up for the first time.
“Golf’s been stagnant at best for two decades,” Cozby said. “When all of this kind of gets back to normal at some point, that we can keep those people engaged and playing golf.
“At the end of the day, that’s what our responsibility is — to keep exposing people to the game and have people utilize the club and play the game we love.”
Kelly Hines
918-581-8452
Twitter: @KellyHinesTW
