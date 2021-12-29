100 holes of golf in a day for 80-year-old Chuck Ramsay and his business partner, Glenn Shaw

Chuck Ramsay had an entire golf course at his disposal and he knew just what to do with it.

The Meadowbrook Country Club co-owner wanted to play 80 holes of golf celebrating his 80th birthday (Nov. 17). On a recent Monday when the course at 9300 S. 81st Street was closed for routine maintenance, he got it done.

He and his business partner, Glenn Shaw, actually played 100 holes. When they reached 80, Shaw said he was tired, but Ramsay said he wanted to play 20 more because they would never get a better chance to play 100 in a day. So they did.

When they had finished — touring the 6,700-yard layout about 5½ times — nine hours and 45 minutes had elapsed. That works out to one hole every 5.9 minutes. Try maintaining that pace on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

To speed the process, the golfers decided not to break for lunch. Ramsay’s wife of 54 years — Sherry — brought sandwiches to the course and they ate as they played from their cart.

“We said, ‘Let’s tee off at sunrise, putt out every hole and post every score,’” Ramsay said. “I have a lot of energy. It was a great experience. I’m not a great golfer, but I shot 42 over the final nine holes, so that’s pretty good.”