100 holes of golf in a day for 80-year-old Chuck Ramsay and his business partner, Glenn Shaw

Chuck Ramsay had an entire golf course at his disposal and he knew just what to do with it.
The Meadowbrook Country Club co-owner wanted to play 80 holes of golf celebrating his 80th birthday (Nov. 17). On a recent Monday when the course at 9300 S. 81st Street was closed for routine maintenance, he got it done.
He and his business partner, Glenn Shaw, actually played 100 holes. When they reached 80, Shaw said he was tired, but Ramsay said he wanted to play 20 more because they would never get a better chance to play 100 in a day. So they did.
When they had finished — touring the 6,700-yard layout about 5½ times — nine hours and 45 minutes had elapsed. That works out to one hole every 5.9 minutes. Try maintaining that pace on a sunny Saturday afternoon.
To speed the process, the golfers decided not to break for lunch. Ramsay’s wife of 54 years — Sherry — brought sandwiches to the course and they ate as they played from their cart.
“We said, ‘Let’s tee off at sunrise, putt out every hole and post every score,’” Ramsay said. “I have a lot of energy. It was a great experience. I’m not a great golfer, but I shot 42 over the final nine holes, so that’s pretty good.”
Ramsay brought three dozen balls to the course that morning and the men agreed they wouldn’t spend more than 25 seconds looking for any that were lost. In the end, only five or six balls had to be replaced.
Ramsay and Shaw bought Meadowbrook in 2017 with plans to build houses on the property but later decided to continue operating the course for an undisclosed time. The club has sentimental value for Ramsay through his association with the late Oral Roberts.
Roberts, one of the first Gentiles to play Meadowbrook, which opened as a Jewish-only course in 1956, bought Ramsay a membership while the latter was volunteering and later recruiting for Oral Roberts University, which opened with 300 students in 1965.
Ramsay went on to work for Roberts for 15 years, retiring as a vice president of administration in 1979.
This wasn't Ramsay's first long day of golf. Before turning 60, he played 60 holes on a similar Monday at Southern Hills Country Club. His partner was Michael Cardone, whom Ramsay had recruited to ORU in the ‘60s and later co-founded Cardone Industries in Pennsylvania with his wife, Jacquie Cardone, an ORU trustee emeritus.
Ramsay played 77 holes at a course in Florida before his 77th birthday.
The 100-hole marathon is nowhere near a record. Swiss golfer Jürg Randegger played 252 holes in 12 hours last May. But it still seems a feat that would tax most normal golfers.
“Oh my,” said former University of Tulsa All-American Maggie Roller. “I played 100 holes in my 20s at Oak Tree for a fundraiser and I was exhausted then. I can’t even imagine an 80-year-old doing it.”