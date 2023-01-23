Gilgeous-Alexander's late basket, Lu Dort's defense lift Thunder past Nuggets

Lu Dort was off. Way off. Seven points on 3-of-13 shooting off.

But Dort can sleep well Sunday night, because his heroic defensive stand against Jamal Murray sealed a 101-99 Thunder win in Denver.

Denver, down by two points, inbounded the ball to Murray with 9.2 seconds left. It was going to be a one-on-one between Murray and Dort. Canada on Canada. The other eight players should’ve grabbed a bucket of popcorn and a courtside seat.

Murray dribbled in, pulled it back out, then drove again into Dort’s chest, which is basically a slab of concrete. Murray had to settle for a 13-foot fadeaway, which fell short.

Dort was mobbed by his Thunder teammates.

Murray got the better of Dort at times, leading the Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets with 26 points on 11-of-23 shooting, but Dort got the better of Murray at the right time.

That’s why Dort was on the floor. A game-winning stop has a way of covering up missed shots.

Credit Aaron Gordon. The 6-foot-8 Nuggets forward played admirable defense on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander down the stretch.

But SGA is slippery. If there’s a crack, Gilgeous-Alexander will find it. And Josh Giddey will find Gilgeous-Alexander.

That’s what happened when the Thunder inbounded the ball with 9.2 seconds left, and only five seconds left on the shot clock in a tied game.

Gilgeous-Alexander snuck behind Gordon on a back cut, and Giddey fed SGA the ball. Gordon rushed to recover, but he overran Gilgeous-Alexander, who’s never in a rush.

Once Gordon passed, Gilgeous-Alexander kissed an eight-foot jumper high off the glass.

It was the game-winning bucket.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points on 13-of-21 shooting. He was 7-of-8 from the free throw line. He had five rebounds and five assists.

But Gordon bottled up SGA in crunch time. Gilgeous-Alexander scored just four points in the fourth quarter on 2-of-4 shooting.

One of them happened to be the deciding bucket, made by a world-class scorer over an excellent defender.

When Nuggets center Zeke Nnaji made two free throws to tie the game with 30 seconds left, it was like witnessing a miracle.

Those two went in, but missed free throws haunted the Nuggets all night.

Denver shot a horrid 17-of-33 (52%) from the foul line. If the Nuggets shot their average of 74%, the game would’ve been theirs.

The Nuggets attempted 17 more free throws than did the Thunder, but the Nuggets only outscored the Thunder by three at the free throw line.

In two-man lineups, Gilgeous-Alexander has the highest net rating when he’s playing alongside Lindy Waters III (21.3 net rating). Next is Muscala. SGA and Muscala have a 16.2 net rating when they share the floor.

You might be noticing a theme. Surrounding SGA with shooters makes for lethal offense, but the Thunder didn’t shoot it well Sunday. At least not from 3-point range (7-of-26).

OKC did most of its work in the paint, where it outscored Denver 58-44.

The Nuggets, as obvious as it sounds, sure could’ve used Jokic. The back-to-back MVP missed his second straight game with left hamstring tightness. Nnaji started in his place.

The Nuggets fell to 2-4 without Jokic. With him, they’re 31-10.

Oklahoma City;27;25;29;20;--;101

Denver;18;29;27;25;--;99

Oklahoma City: Dort 3-13 0-0, 7, Jal.Williams 1-6 2-2 4, Muscala 3-7 2-2 8, Giddey 9-17 0-0 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-21 7-8 34, K.Williams 4-7 0-0 11, Joe 3-9 0-0 8, Wiggins 1-3 2-2 4, Bazley 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 3-6 1-2 7, Jay.Williams 0-0 0-0 0.

Totals: 40-89 14-16, percentages FG .449, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (K.Williams 3-5, Joe 2-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Dort 1-6, Giddey 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Mann 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team turnovers: None. Blocked shots: 5 (Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Bazley, Giddey, Jal.Williams). Turnovers: 8 (Giddey 4, Dort 2, Gilgeous-Alexander, Mann). Steals: 4 (Giddey, Jal.Williams, Joe, K.Williams). Technical fouls: Thunder, 7:52 second.

Denver: Brown 6-13 0-2 14, Gordon 4-15 6-13 15, Nnaji 3-5 4-8 12, Caldwell-Pope 3-8 2-3 10, Murray 11-23 3-4 26, Braun 4-7 1-1 10, Green 5-7 1-2 12, Hyland 0-4 0-0 0, Cancar 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 36-82 17-33, Percentages: FG .439, FT .515., 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Nnaji 2-3, Brown 2-5, Caldwell-Pope 2-6, Green 1-1, Braun 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Murray 1-6, Hyland 0-2). Team Rebounds: 16. Team turnovers: None. Blocked shots: 5 (Braun 2, Nnaji 2, Gordon). Turnovers: 9 (Caldwell-Pope 2, Gordon 2, Green 2, Brown, Hyland, Murray). Steals: 7 (Brown 2, Caldwell-Pope 2, Gordon 2, Hyland). Technical Fouls: None. A: 19,557 (19,520). T: 2:14.