Full list of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts selections in 2022 MLB Draft

State university schools Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts had 21 players drafted after Stillwater High Schooler Jackson Holliday was selected No. 1 overall and OU pitcher Cade Horton went No. 7.

Here's a full recap of the players selected in the 2022 MLB Draft with ties to Oklahoma schools:

Justin Campbell, No. 37 to Cleveland Guardians

University of Oklahoma State sophomore pitcher Justin Campbell was selected No. 37 overall in the Competitive Balance Round A (first round) by the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night.

As the Cowboys' ace last season, Campbell pitched 101 1/3 innings with a 3.82 ERA and a team-leading 141 strikeouts. He was also named to the All-Big 12 First Team.

Jake Bennett, No. 45 to Washington Nationals

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore pitcher Jake Bennett was selected with the No. 45 overall pick in the second round by the Washington Nationals on Sunday night. He was originally drafted by the Nationals in the 39th round out of Bixby High School in 2019.

Bennett pitched a team-high 117 innings to a 10-4 record with 133 strikeouts and a 3.69 ERA last season. He reunites with former OU and Bixby graduate Cade Cavalli, who's in the Nationals' minor-league system after being drafted in the first round in 2020.

Peyton Graham, No. 51 to Detroit Tigers

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore shortstop Peyton Graham was selected with the No. 51 overall pick in the second round by the Detroit Tigers on Sunday night.

Graham, Oklahoma’s third player drafted, led the Sooners in home runs (20), RBIs (71) and stolen bases (34) last season. The 2022 All-American also became the second player in NCAA history with four hits and two steals in a CWS game, joining legendary major leaguer Barry Bonds.

Nolan McLean, No. 81 by Baltimore Orioles

Oklahoma State sophomore pitcher Nolan McLean was selected with the No. 81 overall pick in the third round by the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

McLean, who also played infield for the Cowboys, pitched 25 1/3 innings in relief last season. He recorded 39 strikeouts with a 4.97 ERA in those appearances, and he also led the Cowboys in home runs last season with 19.

Trevor Martin, No. 104 to Tampa Bay Rays

Oklahoma State sophomore pitcher Trevor Martin was selected with the No. 104 overall pick in the third round by the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Martin hails from Asher, Oklahoma, where he was all-stater as a senior in 2019. With the Cowboys last season, Martin was primarily used as a relief pitcher, and he threw 47 1/3 innings to a 4.75 ERA with 79 total strikeouts.

Jimmy Crooks, No. 127 to St. Louis Cardinals

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks was selected with the No. 127 overall pick in the fourth round by the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Crooks was a two-year starter for the Sooners after transferring to Norman via McLennan Junior College. With OU last season, Crooks batted .305 with nine home runs and 51 RBIs. Behind the plate, he made just four errors and threw out 20 runners.

Victor Mederos, No. 178 to Los Angeles Angels

Oklahoma State sophomore pitcher Victor Mederos was selected with the No. 178 overall pick in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

Mederos held a 5.59 ERA with 62 strikeouts across 66 innings for the Cowboys last season after transferring from Miami (Florida).

Roman Phansalkar, No. 208 to Los Angeles Angels

Oklahoma State junior pitcher Roman Phansalkar was selected with the No. 208 overall pick in the seventh round by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

The Heritage Hall High School graduate from Edmond joins former OSU teammate and pitcher Victor Mederos as Angels 2022 draft picks. Phansalkar held a 3.46 ERA with 45 strikeouts across 54 2/3 innings of relief work last season.

Blake Robertson, No. 224 to Tampa Bay Rays

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore first baseman Blake Robertson was selected No. 224 overall in the seventh round by the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Robertson batted .300 with five home runs and 52 RBIs last season and was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. The Edmond Sante Fe graduate broke the Sooners' single-season walks record with 69 in 2022.

Griffin Doersching, No. 240 to San Diego Padres

Oklahoma State fifth-year senior first baseman Griffin Doersching was selected No. 240 overall in the eighth round by the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Doersching batted .296 with 15 home runs and 29 RBIs with the Cowboys last season after transferring from Northern Kentucky, where he spent four seasons.

Caeden Trenkle, No. 274 to Oakland Athletics

Oklahoma State sophomore outfielder Caden Trenkle was selected No. 274 overall in the ninth round by the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

Trenkle batted .302 with six home runs and 41 RBIs in 53 starts last season.

Tanner Tredaway, No. 290 to Pittsburgh Pirates

Oklahoma redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway was selected No. 290 overall in the 10th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Tredaway led the Sooners with a .370 batting average last season, along with nine home runs and 66 RBIs, and was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

Trevin Michael, No. 297 to Detroit Tigers

Oklahoma redshirt senior pitcher Trevin Michael was selected No. 297 overall in the 10th round by the Detroit Tigers on Monday. With the selection, Michael, a 2022 All-American, reunites with former OU teammate Peyton Graham, who was selected by Detroit in the second round.

Michael, a Piedmont High School graduate, pitched 71.2 innings in mostly relief work with a 2.89 ERA and 10 saves last season. He also struck out 95 batters opposed to only 20 walks.

Isaac Coffey, No. 309 to Boston Red Sox

Oral Roberts redshirt junior pitcher Isaac Coffey was selected No. 309 overall in the 10th round by the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Coffey held a 3.77 ERA with 78 strikeouts and only 16 walks across 88 1/3 innings last season. The 6-foot-1 right-handed pitcher also batted .387 in 24 at-bats.

David Sandlin, No. 325 to Kansas City Royals

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore pitcher David Sandlin was selected No. 325 overall in the 11th round by the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Sandlin, an Owasso High School graduate, held a 5.59 ERA with 102 strikeouts across 95 innings last season. In his final start of the season in the College World Series, Sandlin struck out 12 Texas A&M batters in seven innings to send the Sooners to the national championship series.

Jackson Loftin, No. 403 to Houston Astros

Oral Roberts redshirt junior infielder Jackson Loftin was selected with the No. 403 overall pick in the 13th round by the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

Loftin batted .349 with 10 home runs and 54 RBIs for the Golden Eagles last season after transferring from Sam Houston State.

Bryce Osmond, No. 448 to Los Angeles Angels

Oklahoma State sophomore pitcher Bryce Osmond was selected with the No. 448 overall pick in the 15th round by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

Osmond recorded a 4.75 ERA with 77 strikeouts across 60 2/3 innings last season. The Jenks High School graduate was originally picked in the 35th round out of high school by the Washington Nationals but didn't sign.

Kale Davis, No. 488 to Toronto Blue Jays

Former Oklahoma State pitcher and now-Oklahoma transfer Kale Davis was selected No. 488 overall in the 16th round by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The sophomore right-hander ranked third on the Cowboys' roster last season with 26 appearances and held a 4.25 ERA with 56 strikeouts. The Moore native announced his transfer to OU on July 6. Chazz Martinez, No. 505 to Kansas City Royals Oklahoma redshirt sophomore pitcher Chazz Martinez was selected with the No. 505 overall pick in the 17th round by the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. Martinez recorded a 5.32 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings with the Sooners last season. He also made 22 appearances with eight starts.

Javier Ramos, No. 536 to Colorado Rockies

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore pitcher Javier Ramos was selected No. 536 overall in the 18th round by the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

Ramos, a Vian, Oklahoma, native, held a 5.16 ERA with 24 strikeouts across 22 2/3 innings last season. He made 15 total appearances with one start.

Jaret Godman, No. 579 to Boston Red Sox

Oklahoma redshirt junior pitcher Jaret Godman was selected No. 579 overall in the 19th round by the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Godman held a 6.98 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings for the Sooners last season.