From veterans to rookies, Blue Dome Criterium winners relish return of Saint Francis Tulsa Tough

“I didn’t really know what to expect,” Nsek said. “Obviously, the race was a lot faster than what we have locally, but it was interesting. It’s way more humid here than it is in California, and it’s hotter as of right now, but the expectation was that it was going to be hard and fast and that’s exactly what it was. … It all came together with the final lap, so it was pretty crazy.”

Team Soundpony’s Jacob Lasely and Vol Gas Racing’s Logan Grace finished second and third, respectively, landing on the podium behind Nsek. L39ION of Los Angeles’ dominance continued in the Women’s Pro 1/2, as Skylar Schneider finished first and Kendall Ryan took home third. Maggie Coles-Lyster of DNA Pro Cycling Team took home second place in the event.

While cyclists battled elbow to elbow, Tulsans drank and danced the night away to the sounds of cowbells and cheers. The crowd seemed only to intensify as the night went on, soaking up anything and everything offered outside the racetrack’s yellow metal barriers.

“Man, isn’t it good to be with your people again?,” commentator Dave Towle exclaimed from his perch on the trackside stage amid a break in the racing action. A beloved personality in the cycling community, Towle was electric on the microphone all night, keeping onlookers engaged throughout with his booming voice and timely wisecracks.