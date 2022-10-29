Four newcomers dominate 45th annual Tulsa Run

Four first-time Tulsa visitors emerged victorious in the 45th annual Tulsa Run Saturday morning in downtown Tulsa.

Al Maeder of Oklahoma City topped last year's winning time of 49:57 set by fellow Oklahoman Karim Achengli with a 47:27 in the men’s 15K, Diane Johnson of St. Louis captured the women’s 15K with a time of 58:14, and the husband and wife team of Luis and Jennifer Martinez from New Mexico swept the 5K events.

Maeder led the entire distance, crossing the finish line by a 1:06 margin over Tulsan Jerik Emblazon.

“I was going for a sub-48 (minute time),” Maeder said of his fast pace. “I tried to make it quick in the middle so I could hang out at 48. I think on a good day I could go 47:20 so it was pretty well executed.

“The hills almost got me. I knew they were coming. They shock your legs. But it felt great.”

Maeder has wanted to complete in the Tulsa Run for a long time but was unable to find the time until this year.

“I like this race but I never got to do it because a lot of times I would be at a high school meet,” recalled Maeder. “I was a coach for a while and this meet was always on the state meet (date). I really wanted to come to this race.

“It was a blast. It is such a big race. It is nice to have something like this in Oklahoma.”

Many of the competitors, including Maeder, found the new course layout challenging on the back end.

“I felt surprisingly good for six or seven miles and told myself when I got to seven I was going to push through the second-to-last mile,” he said. “I got to seven and went up some hills and decided to just try and survive. It was really hard the last few miles. I was close enough to feel the finish.

“There was a group of us the first couple of miles till around (mile) four. I did not want to break off that early, but I wanted to stay on pace. I do a lot of solo running so I am comfortable running alone.”

Maeder did not completely realize how big a lead he had at the end.

“I try not to look at the watch or look back,” said Maeder. “I knew I had a little bit of a gap, but was just trying to hold on for the last two miles. I hoped I had enough of a gap.”

Johnson was impressed with her visit to Tulsa for the Run.

“The crowds in Tulsa are awesome,” said Johnson, who recently married and is listed in the results with the last name of Robison.

“I started off wanting to break an hour, but we were lucky to have some pretty talented pace setters and just tried to stay with them,” who did finish in just under one hour. “I just tried to warm up to it and enjoy the conversation around me. I ran my first marathon this summer and learned to just enjoy the first part of the race.”

Johnson credits another competitor with challenging her to run harder.

"There was a girl that blew by me and I was not sure she was in the race or where she came from,” Johnson said. “I stayed with my group for a while and it finally clicked that if I am going to try and win this I have got to go with her.”

Johnson was not sure how she was doing until a motorcycle escort picked her up late in the race.

“I had no idea except for what the crowd was saying,” Johnson said, “When the motorcycle showed up it was exciting.

“The people I ran with were very energetic and encouraging. They course was great. I could not ask for any experience better than this.”

The course was more challenging then expected for Johnson.

“The hills were bad,” she said. “I am use to running on pretty flat surfaces. But it was good for me.”

Luis and Jennifer Martinez started the 5K together and Luis finished with a time of 16:11 to edge out Eli Hopkins of Broken Arrow who ran 16:39. Jennifer was close behind at 18:17 finishing ahead of Owasso runner Kenedie Rhein who stopped the clocks at 19:05.

“I thought my time would be faster,” said Luis. “We had run the course a couple of times, but it was a lot harder than expected on the way back. We had a little wind at the end and it was a good climb from about halfway to the finish. When we made the last turn there was a pretty good head wind.”

Luis came to Tulsa on business and timed it to complete in the Run.

“I work at the Bank of Oklahoma, but work remotely from Albuquerque and came here on a work trip and the race.”

Jennifer, who ran track and cross country at OSU in 2020, had a goal of running under 18 minutes and almost did. Despite coming up short, she was fast enough for the win.

“I did not know who would be here,” Jennifer said of the competition. “My goal is to run under 18 and I was a little over that. But that is ok. It was a tough course with a lot of hills.

“I started off a little quicker because I knew the hills would be a little bit slower.

“The pack kind of thinned out from the beginning. It was not until about 4K that I split off.”

2022 Tulsa Run

Final results

15K Men

1. Al Maeder;15:31

2. Jerik Embleton;15:31

3. Greg Fehribach;15:35

4. Gregorio Flores;15:36

5. Steven Baker;15:55

6. Mark Thompson;15:58

7. Trevor Talley;16:43

8. Sam Carr;17:17

9. Brian McKinney;17:46

10. Matt Williams;17:51

15K Women

1. Diane Robison Johnson;19:27

2. Sheridan McKinley;19:43

3. Elizabeth Heffernan;19:45

4. Katy Houchin;20:20

5. Jennifer Sloan;20:24

6. Nicole Jarvis;20:40

7. Amy Rubottom;21:15

8. Lori St. John;22:05

9. Mallory Cothern;22:10

10. Leah Robertson;22:12

5K Men

1. Luis Martinez;16:11

2. Eli Hopkins;16:39

3. Collin McHugh;17:04

4. Mason Hopkins;17:14

5. Patrick McConnell;18:42

6. Nick Lurski;19:03

7. Omar Arreaga;19:50

8. Coen Johnson;20:19

9. Landon Durborow;20:30

10. Davis Remke;20:33

5K Women

1. Jennifer Martinez;18:17

2. Kennedie Rhein;19:05

3. Jillian Roberts;21:38

4. Quincy Mason;22:46

5. Casandra Dickerson;23:05

6. Pamela Dombek;23:09

7. Arabella Wall;24:44

8. Emma Ortiz;24:48

9. Jessica Dickinson;24:50

10. Kristin Long;25:11