Foster clobbers FLW competition on Fort Gibson Lake

Cameron Foster of Wagoner took a little gamble and quickly slapped a tie-down across a pile of big sticks entered in the FLW Toyota Series tournament on Fort Gibson Lake this week.
The angler who grew up fishing the lake with his grandpa, Johnny, and borrowed a friend’s 20-foot Triton Tri-X for the tourney because his 12-year-old 18-foot Pro Craft probably wouldn’t keep up with the hot-shot crowd, pulled up 15 fish in three days for a first-place total 56 pounds, 11 ounces and a check for more than $27,000.
He beat the nearest competitor, Major League Fishing pro Zack Birge of Blanchard, by 14 pounds 6 ounces, on a lake with uncharacteristically low water and an extremely stingy bite. As evidence, the other end of the field’s top 10 had veteran angler Darrel Robertson of Jay with a total of 13 fish for 31-14 for ninth place, and local angler Blake Capps of Muskogee with just 12 fish for 29-15 and 10th.
“There were a bunch of hammers out there,” said Foster, who has fished FLW Costa, Bass Fishing League tournaments and many, many jackpots over the years.
“I’ve had a bunch of close calls over the years but never could get a win.”
The win comes at a time that helps the angler into a new career, and incentivizes a return. A volunteer firefighter at Wagoner, Foster starts his dream job on Sept. 21 as a full-time firefighter at Muskogee. That will put a hold on high-level fishing competition for at least a year.
“I will be on probation for the next year, so I won’t be fishing a lot of multi-day tournaments,” he said. “For this year, I told my wife I would just fish the local tournaments. After a year passes, maybe I will be able to take off days and get back to fishing more again.”
Six “brutal” days of daylight-to-dark practice brought Foster to one sweet spot. He just didn’t know how sweet it was at the time, and was hoping for 13 or 14 pounds a day at the tournament’s first launch.
Up the Grand River from the main lake on a deeper, breezy bend with cooler water, pea gravel, mud, brush and a load of shad, he found his life’s jackpot.
“I pulled a 5 and a 6 out of there in practice and left it,” he said. “I was thinking about starting on the lake (in the tournament). ... I didn’t know how many were in there, but I thought why not start up river and see.”
On Day 1, he swung five fish into the boat on six casts to post the lead he never relinquished.
“I think we got there about 7:25 and I was done by 7:40,” he said. “I left and pulled up the motor, turned on the trolling motor and told my co-angler I was running the boat for him the rest of the day.”
The bite shifted on the second and third days of the tournament, but all but four of his winning fish would come from that spot, he said.
“The shad were in there on the first day and that’s what really helped it,” he said. “When the shad would move off the bass would get down in there deep and they wouldn’t really eat. You’d get a bite but it was almost like a perch bite.”
He used a 1/2-ounce Z-Man ChatterBait with a white 3.8-inch Keitech Swing Impact FAT trailer to tell him the fish were in the hole, then he would pick the cover apart with his main bait, a ½-ounce Okeechobee craw Bass X football jig with a wire weed guard and a green pumpkin Strike King Rage Craw trailer.
“Sometimes you have to hit them on the head enough and they’ll bite,” he said.
