Foster clobbers FLW competition on Fort Gibson Lake

“I will be on probation for the next year, so I won’t be fishing a lot of multi-day tournaments,” he said. “For this year, I told my wife I would just fish the local tournaments. After a year passes, maybe I will be able to take off days and get back to fishing more again.”

Six “brutal” days of daylight-to-dark practice brought Foster to one sweet spot. He just didn’t know how sweet it was at the time, and was hoping for 13 or 14 pounds a day at the tournament’s first launch.

Up the Grand River from the main lake on a deeper, breezy bend with cooler water, pea gravel, mud, brush and a load of shad, he found his life’s jackpot.

“I pulled a 5 and a 6 out of there in practice and left it,” he said. “I was thinking about starting on the lake (in the tournament). ... I didn’t know how many were in there, but I thought why not start up river and see.”

On Day 1, he swung five fish into the boat on six casts to post the lead he never relinquished.

“I think we got there about 7:25 and I was done by 7:40,” he said. “I left and pulled up the motor, turned on the trolling motor and told my co-angler I was running the boat for him the rest of the day.”