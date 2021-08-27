Former TU Tennis Star Wins Tournament

Former University of Tulsa tennis standout Marcelo Arevalo, from El Salvador, teamed with Matwe Middelkkop of the Netherlands to win the doubles title at the ATP’s Winston-Salem Open on Friday.

Arevalo and Middelkkop battled back to defeat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-6 to claim the championship, the duo’s first title as a team this year.

Arevalo was a two-time letter winner and all-conference performer for Tulsa. He was named Conference USA Player of the Year and ITA Central Region Player to Watch as a sophomore in 2011, when he helped TU advance to the NCAA Tournament's final 16 for the first time. Arevalo compiled a career 29-14 singles mark and 30-11 doubles record in his tenure at Tulsa.