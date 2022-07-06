Former OSU pitcher Kale Davis announces transfer to OU

Former Oklahoma State pitcher Kale Davis announced his transfer to Oklahoma via Twitter on Wednesday.

Davis, a redshirt sophomore last season, led the Cowboys with 26 appearances in 2022. In 42⅓ innings of mostly relief work last season, Davis recorded a 4.25 ERA with 56 strikeouts. He held opponents to a .205 average, the best mark at OSU last season with a minimum of six innings pitched.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound right-hander was named the 2019 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year for his efforts at Westmoore High School in Moore. According to his team biography page, Davis was also recruited by Texas Christian, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri and Kentucky.

Davis pitched 2⅔ innings against the Sooners last season, allowing two runs and three hits with six strikeouts in three appearances.

OU is coming off a national runner-up finish after losing to Mississippi in the College World Series final. Davis will help replenish a pitching staff that lost star closer Trevin Michael to graduation and potentially multiple others to the MLB Draft.