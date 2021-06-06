 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
For the record for June 6
0 Comments
agate

For the record for June 6

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Local

Golf

Local

Couples Golf Association

The Club at Indian Springs

Flight 1: 1. Tom and Debbie McClain, 62; 2.Tom and Renne Mills, 64; 3. Aaron and Rhonda Agnew, 66; 4. Bryan and Dana Rehm, 66.

Flight 2: 1 Gil and Donna Morris, 63; 2. Mark and Kendra Robinson, 63; 3. Bill and Marcia Thrutchley, 64; 4. Pat and Debbie Donica, 67.

Flight 3: 1 Mike and Kathy Abbott, 66; 2.Mike Earnest and Diana Pelts, 66; 3. Richard and Lynne Luebke, 67; 4. Tim and Janet Wright, 67.

The Patriot Golf Club

Brad Miller Senior Club Championship

Nicklaus Flight: 1. Marc Patterson

Palmer Flight: 1. Mike Schultz

Player Flight: 1. David Bond

CGA June Mixer

Cedar Ridge

Gross: 1. Mike & Lien Alsup 73

Net: 1. George & Ree Childs 57, 2. Rich & Jenn Alexander 62, T3. Mark & Linda Allert, 66; T3. Mark & Sandy Nygren, 66; T3. Phillip & Anne Marshall, 66; 6. Rob & Renae Cass 67, T7. Harley & Debra Thomas, 68; T7. John & Stephanie Cole, 68; T7. Jeff Jones & Kathy Carleton, 68; T7. Ken Kee & Suzy Armstrong, 68; T11. Bob & Linda Cacy, 69; T11. John & Gwen Fidler, 69.

Shoots age or better

Broken Arrow: Forrest Fischer, 75, shot 75

Shangri-La: Jack Moore, 86, shot 84

Baseball

College

UCSB 13, Oklahoma State 3

At Tucson, Ariz.

OSU 000 000 102 — 3 6 0

UCSB 263 100 01x — 13 16 0

Stone, Martin (2), Sifrit (4), Standlee (8) and Hewitt; Lewis, Arellano (9) and Bloom. W: Lewis (7-4). L: Stone (2-1).

Softball

College

Florida State 4, Oklahoma State 2

Late Saturday

WCWS, Oklahoma City

FSU 003 000 1 — 4 5 2

OSU 001 010 0 — 2 5 4

Sandercoc and Shelnutt; Maxwell, Simunek (3), Eberle (7) and Wright. W: Sandercoc (26-3). L: Maxwell (15-5). HR: FSU, Shelnutt (6).

Odds

Fanduel.com

Home team in CAPS.

MLB

MONDAY

National League

FAV. LINE U-DOG LINE

at SAN DIEGO -122 Chi.Cubs +106

American League

at LA ANGELS -135 Kan.City +110

Interleague

at BOSTON -164 Miami +138

NBA

MONDAY

FAV. LINE O/U U-DOG

at BROOKLYN 1½ (233½) Milwaukee

at PHOENIX 4½ (219½) Denver

NHL

MONDAY

FAV. LINE U-DOG LINE

at BOSTON -186 NY Islanders +158

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

baseball

Double-A Central

North W L Pct. GB

Wichita (Minnesota) 18 12 .600 —

Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 17 12 .586 1

Arkansas (Seattle) 14 15 .483 3½

NW Arkansas (Kansas City) 13 14 .481 3½

Springfield (St. Louis) 8 21 .276 9½

South W L Pct. GB

Frisco (Texas) 18 11 .621 —

Midland (Oakland) 17 13 .567 1½

San Antonio (San Diego) 15 15 .500 3½

Corpus Christi (Houston) 13 16 .448 5

Amarillo (Arizona) 13 17 .433 5½

Friday’s results

Midland 2, Corpus Christi 0

Springfield 6, San Antonio 3

Wichita 8, Arkansas 5

Northwest Arkansas 4, Tulsa 3

Amarillo 6, Frisco 3

Saturday’s results

Wichita 6, Arkansas 4

San Antonio 17, Springfield 1

Tulsa 4, Northwest Arkansas 2

Corpus Christi 11, Midland 8

Amarillo at Frisco, susp.

Sunday’s games

Arkansas 9, Wichita 0

Corpus Christi 7, Midland 5

Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, susp.

San Antonio 9, Springfield 2

Amarillo 16, Frisco 8, completion of susp. game

Frisco 3, Amarillo 1

Monday’s games

No Games Scheduled

Basketball

NBA Playoffs

FIRST ROUND

Sunday, June 6

L.A. Clippers 126, Dallas 111, L.A. Clippers win series 4-3

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; remaining schedule TBD)

Saturday, June 5

Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn leads series 1-0

Sunday, June 6

Atlanta 128, Philadelphia 124, Atlanta leads series 1-0

Monday, June 7

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9

Denver at Phoenix, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 10

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Friday, June 11

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p .m.

Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Connecticut 8 2 .800 —

New York 5 4 .556 2½

Atlanta 4 4 .500 3

Washington 2 5 .286 4½

Chicago 2 7 .222 5½

Indiana 1 9 .100 7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Seattle 7 2 .778 —

Las Vegas 7 3 .700 ½

Phoenix 5 3 .625 1½

Los Angeles 4 3 .571 2

Minnesota 3 4 .429 3

Dallas 3 5 .375 3½

Saturday’s results

Las Vegas 96, Washington 93

Los Angeles 68, Chicago 63

Connecticut 85, New York 64

Sunday’s results

Minnesota 100, Atlanta 80

Dallas 68, Seattle 67

Monday’s games

No Games scheduled.

Tuesday’s games

Minnesota at Washington, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

hockey

Stanley Cup playoffs

All series best of 7 games

SECOND ROUND

Friday, June 4

Montreal 1, Winnipeg 0

Vegas 3, Colorado 2, Colorado leads series 2-1

Saturday, June 5

Tampa Bay 6, Carolina 4, Tampa Bay leads series 3-1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 1, Series tied 2-2

Sunday, June 6

Montreal 5, Winnipeg 1, Montreal leads series 3-0

Vegas 5, Colorado 1, Series tied 2-2

Monday, June 7

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

x-Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 10

x-Carolina at Tampa Bay, TBA

Colorado at Vegas, TBA

Friday, June 11

x-N.Y. Islanders at Boston, TBA

x-Winnipeg at Montreal, TBA

Saturday, June 12

x-Tampa Bay at Carolina, TBA

x-Vegas at Colorado, TBA

Sunday, June 13

x-Montreal at Winnipeg, TBA

soccer

USL Championship

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L T Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 5 1 0 15 11 3

Hartford 3 0 1 10 12 3

Charlotte 3 2 0 9 6 5

Miami 3 2 0 9 6 5

Pittsburgh 2 2 1 7 7 7

New York Red Bulls II 1 5 2 5 7 19

Loudoun 1 3 0 3 5 7

Charleston 0 1 2 2 3 6

Central Division

W L T Pts GF GA

Indy 3 2 1 10 7 6

Birmingham 3 2 1 10 5 4

Tulsa 3 2 0 9 8 10

Atlanta 2 2 2 2 8 10 7

Louisville 2 1 1 7 6 4

Sporting KC II 1 3 3 6 6 11

Memphis 1 1 2 5 4 4

OKC Energy 0 3 4 4 5 9

Western Conference

Mountain Division

W L T Pts GF GA

New Mexico 3 2 1 10 8 5

Rio Grande Valley 3 1 1 10 5 3

San Antonio 2 1 3 9 10 7

El Paso 2 0 2 8 3 1

Colorado Springs 1 2 1 4 6 7

Austin 1 2 1 4 4 5

Real Monarchs SLC 0 3 2 2 3 8

Pacific Division

W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 4 1 1 13 16 6

LA Galaxy II 3 2 2 11 15 9

Tacoma 2 1 1 7 5 4

Sacramento 2 3 1 7 8 9

Orange County 2 2 0 6 7 6

Oakland 1 1 1 4 6 8

San Diego 1 4 1 4 7 13

Las Vegas 1 4 0 3 5 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, June 4

LA Galaxy II at Charleston ppd.

New Mexico 1, Real Monarchs SLC 0

Saturday, June 5

Charlotte 1, Tampa Bay 0

Hartford 7, New York Red Bulls II 0

Memphis 2, Indy 1

San Antonio 1, Colorado 1, tie

Las Vegas 2, Tacoma 0

San Diego 2, Phoenix 2, tie

Orange County 3, Sacramento 1

Sunday, June 6

Tulsa at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

Austin at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Miami, 5:30 p.m.

Louisville at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8

Charleston at Loudoun, 6 p.m.

tennis

French Open

Sunday

At Stade Roland Garros, Paris

Surface: Red clay

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (12), Spain, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5.

Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Cristian Garin (22), Chile, 6-2, 6-1, 7-5.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (31), Russia, def. Victoria Azarenka (15), Belarus, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Marketa Vondrousova (20), Czech Republic, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Elena Rybakina (21), Kazakhstan, def. Serena Williams (7), United States, 6-3, 7-5.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News