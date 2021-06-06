For the record for June 6

Local
Golf
Local
Couples Golf Association
The Club at Indian Springs
Flight 1: 1. Tom and Debbie McClain, 62; 2.Tom and Renne Mills, 64; 3. Aaron and Rhonda Agnew, 66; 4. Bryan and Dana Rehm, 66.
Flight 2: 1 Gil and Donna Morris, 63; 2. Mark and Kendra Robinson, 63; 3. Bill and Marcia Thrutchley, 64; 4. Pat and Debbie Donica, 67.
Flight 3: 1 Mike and Kathy Abbott, 66; 2.Mike Earnest and Diana Pelts, 66; 3. Richard and Lynne Luebke, 67; 4. Tim and Janet Wright, 67.
The Patriot Golf Club
Brad Miller Senior Club Championship
Nicklaus Flight: 1. Marc Patterson
Palmer Flight: 1. Mike Schultz
Player Flight: 1. David Bond
CGA June Mixer
Cedar Ridge
Gross: 1. Mike & Lien Alsup 73
Net: 1. George & Ree Childs 57, 2. Rich & Jenn Alexander 62, T3. Mark & Linda Allert, 66; T3. Mark & Sandy Nygren, 66; T3. Phillip & Anne Marshall, 66; 6. Rob & Renae Cass 67, T7. Harley & Debra Thomas, 68; T7. John & Stephanie Cole, 68; T7. Jeff Jones & Kathy Carleton, 68; T7. Ken Kee & Suzy Armstrong, 68; T11. Bob & Linda Cacy, 69; T11. John & Gwen Fidler, 69.
Shoots age or better
Broken Arrow: Forrest Fischer, 75, shot 75
Shangri-La: Jack Moore, 86, shot 84
Baseball
College
UCSB 13, Oklahoma State 3
At Tucson, Ariz.
OSU 000 000 102 — 3 6 0
UCSB 263 100 01x — 13 16 0
Stone, Martin (2), Sifrit (4), Standlee (8) and Hewitt; Lewis, Arellano (9) and Bloom. W: Lewis (7-4). L: Stone (2-1).
Softball
College
Florida State 4, Oklahoma State 2
Late Saturday
WCWS, Oklahoma City
FSU 003 000 1 — 4 5 2
OSU 001 010 0 — 2 5 4
Sandercoc and Shelnutt; Maxwell, Simunek (3), Eberle (7) and Wright. W: Sandercoc (26-3). L: Maxwell (15-5). HR: FSU, Shelnutt (6).
Odds
Home team in CAPS.
MLB
MONDAY
National League
FAV. LINE U-DOG LINE
at SAN DIEGO -122 Chi.Cubs +106
American League
at LA ANGELS -135 Kan.City +110
Interleague
at BOSTON -164 Miami +138
NBA
MONDAY
FAV. LINE O/U U-DOG
at BROOKLYN 1½ (233½) Milwaukee
at PHOENIX 4½ (219½) Denver
NHL
MONDAY
FAV. LINE U-DOG LINE
at BOSTON -186 NY Islanders +158
baseball
Double-A Central
North W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 18 12 .600 —
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 17 12 .586 1
Arkansas (Seattle) 14 15 .483 3½
NW Arkansas (Kansas City) 13 14 .481 3½
Springfield (St. Louis) 8 21 .276 9½
South W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 18 11 .621 —
Midland (Oakland) 17 13 .567 1½
San Antonio (San Diego) 15 15 .500 3½
Corpus Christi (Houston) 13 16 .448 5
Amarillo (Arizona) 13 17 .433 5½
Friday’s results
Midland 2, Corpus Christi 0
Springfield 6, San Antonio 3
Wichita 8, Arkansas 5
Northwest Arkansas 4, Tulsa 3
Amarillo 6, Frisco 3
Saturday’s results
Wichita 6, Arkansas 4
San Antonio 17, Springfield 1
Tulsa 4, Northwest Arkansas 2
Corpus Christi 11, Midland 8
Amarillo at Frisco, susp.
Sunday’s games
Arkansas 9, Wichita 0
Corpus Christi 7, Midland 5
Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, susp.
San Antonio 9, Springfield 2
Amarillo 16, Frisco 8, completion of susp. game
Frisco 3, Amarillo 1
Monday’s games
No Games Scheduled
Basketball
NBA Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
Sunday, June 6
L.A. Clippers 126, Dallas 111, L.A. Clippers win series 4-3
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; remaining schedule TBD)
Saturday, June 5
Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn leads series 1-0
Sunday, June 6
Atlanta 128, Philadelphia 124, Atlanta leads series 1-0
Monday, June 7
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, June 8
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9
Denver at Phoenix, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 10
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Friday, June 11
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p .m.
Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 2 .800 —
New York 5 4 .556 2½
Atlanta 4 4 .500 3
Washington 2 5 .286 4½
Chicago 2 7 .222 5½
Indiana 1 9 .100 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 7 2 .778 —
Las Vegas 7 3 .700 ½
Phoenix 5 3 .625 1½
Los Angeles 4 3 .571 2
Minnesota 3 4 .429 3
Dallas 3 5 .375 3½
Saturday’s results
Las Vegas 96, Washington 93
Los Angeles 68, Chicago 63
Connecticut 85, New York 64
Sunday’s results
Minnesota 100, Atlanta 80
Dallas 68, Seattle 67
Monday’s games
No Games scheduled.
Tuesday’s games
Minnesota at Washington, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
hockey
Stanley Cup playoffs
All series best of 7 games
SECOND ROUND
Friday, June 4
Montreal 1, Winnipeg 0
Vegas 3, Colorado 2, Colorado leads series 2-1
Saturday, June 5
Tampa Bay 6, Carolina 4, Tampa Bay leads series 3-1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 1, Series tied 2-2
Sunday, June 6
Montreal 5, Winnipeg 1, Montreal leads series 3-0
Vegas 5, Colorado 1, Series tied 2-2
Monday, June 7
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 5:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 8
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5:30 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
x-Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 10
x-Carolina at Tampa Bay, TBA
Colorado at Vegas, TBA
Friday, June 11
x-N.Y. Islanders at Boston, TBA
x-Winnipeg at Montreal, TBA
Saturday, June 12
x-Tampa Bay at Carolina, TBA
x-Vegas at Colorado, TBA
Sunday, June 13
x-Montreal at Winnipeg, TBA
soccer
USL Championship
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L T Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 5 1 0 15 11 3
Hartford 3 0 1 10 12 3
Charlotte 3 2 0 9 6 5
Miami 3 2 0 9 6 5
Pittsburgh 2 2 1 7 7 7
New York Red Bulls II 1 5 2 5 7 19
Loudoun 1 3 0 3 5 7
Charleston 0 1 2 2 3 6
Central Division
W L T Pts GF GA
Indy 3 2 1 10 7 6
Birmingham 3 2 1 10 5 4
Tulsa 3 2 0 9 8 10
Atlanta 2 2 2 2 8 10 7
Louisville 2 1 1 7 6 4
Sporting KC II 1 3 3 6 6 11
Memphis 1 1 2 5 4 4
OKC Energy 0 3 4 4 5 9
Western Conference
Mountain Division
W L T Pts GF GA
New Mexico 3 2 1 10 8 5
Rio Grande Valley 3 1 1 10 5 3
San Antonio 2 1 3 9 10 7
El Paso 2 0 2 8 3 1
Colorado Springs 1 2 1 4 6 7
Austin 1 2 1 4 4 5
Real Monarchs SLC 0 3 2 2 3 8
Pacific Division
W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 4 1 1 13 16 6
LA Galaxy II 3 2 2 11 15 9
Tacoma 2 1 1 7 5 4
Sacramento 2 3 1 7 8 9
Orange County 2 2 0 6 7 6
Oakland 1 1 1 4 6 8
San Diego 1 4 1 4 7 13
Las Vegas 1 4 0 3 5 15
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, June 4
LA Galaxy II at Charleston ppd.
New Mexico 1, Real Monarchs SLC 0
Saturday, June 5
Charlotte 1, Tampa Bay 0
Hartford 7, New York Red Bulls II 0
Memphis 2, Indy 1
San Antonio 1, Colorado 1, tie
Las Vegas 2, Tacoma 0
San Diego 2, Phoenix 2, tie
Orange County 3, Sacramento 1
Sunday, June 6
Tulsa at Birmingham, 4 p.m.
Austin at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Miami, 5:30 p.m.
Louisville at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 8
Charleston at Loudoun, 6 p.m.
tennis
French Open
Sunday
At Stade Roland Garros, Paris
Surface: Red clay
Men’s Singles
Fourth Round
Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (12), Spain, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5.
Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Cristian Garin (22), Chile, 6-2, 6-1, 7-5.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.
Women’s Singles
Fourth Round
Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (31), Russia, def. Victoria Azarenka (15), Belarus, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.
Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Marketa Vondrousova (20), Czech Republic, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
Elena Rybakina (21), Kazakhstan, def. Serena Williams (7), United States, 6-3, 7-5.