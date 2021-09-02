Week 1 kickoff: Adair's Nate Ratcliff shooting for 5,000 career passing yards

Numbers to know

4,931: Career passing yards for Adair’s Nate Ratcliff. He could go over 5,000 Friday when Stigler visits the Warriors. The senior QB threw for 295 yards and six touchdowns in a 46-42 loss at Jay last week and has 76 career TD passes.

62: Years since Bixby has won three consecutive football games over archrival Jenks. The Spartans could make it three in a row Friday when they visit Allan Trimble Stadium. They had a five-game winning streak against the Trojans in 1955-59.

3: Field goals by senior kicker Magnus Lepak in Holland Hall’s 36-7 win over All Saints Episcopal School of Fort Worth, Texas. He hit from 42, 41 and 42 yards and ranks among MaxPreps’ national leaders.

Players to watch

Ben Cassell, OL, Edison

Injured most of last season, the 6-foot-5, 330-pound senior “could be a dominant run-blocker,” coach Robert Borgstadt said. Edison opens Friday at Sapulpa, where Borgstadt was head coach the past five years.

Dietrich Moore, LB, Broken Arrow