Week 1 kickoff: Adair's Nate Ratcliff shooting for 5,000 career passing yards

Numbers to know
4,931: Career passing yards for Adair’s Nate Ratcliff. He could go over 5,000 Friday when Stigler visits the Warriors. The senior QB threw for 295 yards and six touchdowns in a 46-42 loss at Jay last week and has 76 career TD passes.
62: Years since Bixby has won three consecutive football games over archrival Jenks. The Spartans could make it three in a row Friday when they visit Allan Trimble Stadium. They had a five-game winning streak against the Trojans in 1955-59.
3: Field goals by senior kicker Magnus Lepak in Holland Hall’s 36-7 win over All Saints Episcopal School of Fort Worth, Texas. He hit from 42, 41 and 42 yards and ranks among MaxPreps’ national leaders.
Players to watch
Ben Cassell, OL, Edison
Injured most of last season, the 6-foot-5, 330-pound senior “could be a dominant run-blocker,” coach Robert Borgstadt said. Edison opens Friday at Sapulpa, where Borgstadt was head coach the past five years.
Dietrich Moore, LB, Broken Arrow
Hopes to build on last week’s breakout performance at Mansfield (Texas) Legacy when the No. 4 Tigers visit archrival, No. 1 Union.
Gabe Rodridguez, QB, Wagoner
Had a strong offseason and makes his first start under center Friday at Coweta in the Wagoner County War. Younger brother of former Bulldogs standout Malcolm Rodriguez.
BK Seago, DE, Claremore
Zebras’ 182-pound state wrestling champ will try to bring the pressure Friday when Bartlesville visits Lantow Field. He had 12 sacks last year.
Caleb Wood, DT, Rejoice Christian
Had key stops in last week’s upset at Cashion and will be counted on for more of the same Friday at 2A No. 3 Beggs, with speedy CJ Brown and Red Martel.