Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett honors Tulsa restaurant Waffle That! with pregame cleats

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett paid homage to Waffle That! on Sunday, wearing custom cleats in the pregame that featured the Tulsa restaurant's logo.

"Today I want to celebrate Roy (Tillis) and his restaurant @wafflethat in my pregame!" Lockett posted on Instagram before the game. "The celebration isn't just for his success but it's also because he has shared the blueprint of how to start a business and has given people hope as well as inspiration in his journey!

"Thank you Roy for putting on for the city! This game is for Waffle That! I can't promise what type of game that it'll be! But today I want to show love to an inspiration in my hometown!"

Tillis, who went to school with Lockett in Tulsa, started Waffle That! as a food truck specializing in various forms of fried chicken and waffles before opening a brick-and-mortar location in north Tulsa in 2019. A second location opened last year at 51st and Yale.

After warming up in the cleats made by Kickstradomis Customs, Lockett caught eight passes for a game-high 178 yards in the 33-30 loss to Tennessee, hauling in a 51-yard catch to set up the Seahawks' first score and scoring on a 63-yard pass later in the first half.