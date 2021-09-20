 Skip to main content
Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett honors Tulsa restaurant Waffle That! with pregame cleats
  Updated
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett paid homage to Waffle That! on Sunday, wearing custom cleats in the pregame that featured the Tulsa restaurant's logo.

"Today I want to celebrate Roy (Tillis) and his restaurant @wafflethat in my pregame!" Lockett posted on Instagram before the game. "The celebration isn't just for his success but it's also because he has shared the blueprint of how to start a business and has given people hope as well as inspiration in his journey!

"Thank you Roy for putting on for the city! This game is for Waffle That! I can't promise what type of game that it'll be! But today I want to show love to an inspiration in my hometown!"

Tillis, who went to school with Lockett in Tulsa, started Waffle That! as a food truck specializing in various forms of fried chicken and waffles before opening a brick-and-mortar location in north Tulsa in 2019. A second location opened last year at 51st and Yale.

After warming up in the cleats made by Kickstradomis Customs, Lockett caught eight passes for a game-high 178 yards in the 33-30 loss to Tennessee, hauling in a 51-yard catch to set up the Seahawks' first score and scoring on a 63-yard pass later in the first half.

Lockett, who graduated from Booker T. Washington, led Seattle with 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns on four catches last week. Through two games, he has 278 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 12 catches.

For last week's pregame, Lockett wore a pair of custom cleats that recognized Carver Middle School, specifically mentioning assistant principal Cletta Driver for her role in his life.

"If Mrs. Driver didn't give me a second chance my future would look a lot different," Lockett posted on Instagram.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

