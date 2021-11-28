Reports: Lincoln Riley leaving OU to become head coach at USC

Lincoln Riley is leaving Oklahoma after five seasons as the school’s football coach, the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman and the Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday afternoon.

According to SoonerScoop.com, the team was brought in for a meeting this afternoon to address the news.

The Los Angeles Times reported Riley has agreed to terms and will be the 30th head coach of the Trojans, a source with knowledge of the search not authorized to speak publicly about it told The Times.

USC and Oklahoma have not released official statements.

The news was a curve ball following Riley’s sharp denial that he would not become LSU’s next head coach following Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State in the Sooners’ regular-season finale. That rumor was ongoing in recent weeks and seemed to pick up steam in recent days.

Along with his denial, Riley talked about the stability of the OU athletic department and the football program on Saturday night.