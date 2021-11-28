Reports: Lincoln Riley leaving OU to become head coach at USC

Lincoln Riley is leaving Oklahoma after five seasons as the school’s football coach, the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman and the Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday afternoon.
According to SoonerScoop.com, the team was brought in for a meeting this afternoon to address the news.
The Los Angeles Times reported Riley has agreed to terms and will be the 30th head coach of the Trojans, a source with knowledge of the search not authorized to speak publicly about it told The Times.
USC and Oklahoma have not released official statements.
The news was a curve ball following Riley’s sharp denial that he would not become LSU’s next head coach following Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State in the Sooners’ regular-season finale. That rumor was ongoing in recent weeks and seemed to pick up steam in recent days.
Along with his denial, Riley talked about the stability of the OU athletic department and the football program on Saturday night.
“We always have conversations about the future and certainly with all that’s getting ready to … that’s changing right now in the college landscape, all that’s getting ready to change for us as at some point here we transition into a new conference, those are always conversations that we’re going to have and we would be having those yearly no matter what,” Riley said about his relationship with OU.
“All of us are trying to make this place better and make this program better. You don’t do that without working together, conversing with each other, so of course we’re going to continue to do that. We work well together and we’re going to continue to work well together.”
Less than 24 hours later, Riley is gone.
OU quarterback Caleb Williams released a statement via social media.
Williams: “I appreciate all the concerns about the situation but I am also happy for Coach Riley, mama Riley, Sloan and Stella for that huge opportunity ahead. That’s all I plan to say right now! #boomer”
Sloan and Stella are the Rileys’ young daughters.
Jeremiah Criddell tweeted, “Sick to my stomach.”
Justin Broiles tweeted, “Still got a game that needs to be won!”
Brayden Willis tweeted, “well dam.”
Dusty Dvoracek, a former OU player and an ESPN analyst, announced on social media that he expects Bob Stoops to be the interim head coach.
USC fired Clay Helton in early September following a 42-28 home loss to Stanford. The Trojans are 4-7 with a regular-season finale at Cal scheduled for Dec. 4.
Riley was 55-10 with the Sooners after taking over for Bob Stoops following Stoops’ retirement in 2017.