Watch the Week 2 highlights: Jenks blanks Union in Backyard Bowl, 28-0

Kittleman had scoring tosses of 27 yards to Patrick — who was backpedaling behind two defenders in the back of the end zone, waiting for the ball arrive — and 22 yards to Waylon Adams and the Trojans led 14-0 early in the second quarter.

Rovaughn Banks got 4 yards on first down and it was second-and-goal from the 3, but Thurber dropped Banks for a 2-yard loss and Da’Monn Sanders appeared to catch Banks’ third-down pass in the end zone for a touchdown but was ruled out.

Patrick intercepted a pass on fourth down and the Trojans ran out the clock on the first half.

Jenks went 67 yards in 14 plays and ate up six minutes, 37 seconds to start the third quarter, capped by Lohr’s 4-yard TD run and it was 28-0. Lohr led all rushers with 69 yards on 13 carries and also turned in a strong defensive effort as the Trojans held Green, the Redskins’ University of Arkansas commit, to just 52 yards on 13 carries.

Then, Patrick went right with a lateral from Kittleman and found Ty Walls wide open behind the secondary for a 24-yard TD pass and it was 21-0.

The Redskins, held to almost nothing for most of the first half, put together their best drive of the game and was at the Trojans’ 7 after AJ Green’s 10-yard run on third-and-4 from the 17.