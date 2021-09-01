 Skip to main content
Updated: Players with local ties among cuts as NFL teams trim rosters to 53 players
Updated: Players with local ties among cuts as NFL teams trim rosters to 53 players

  • Updated
NFL teams had to cut rosters to 53 active players by Tuesday afternoon. Here's a look at players with local ties who were among preseason cuts:

OSU:

Las Vegas Raiders WR Marcell Ateman

Minnesota Vikings DE Jordan Brailford

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Calvin Bundage

Los Angeles Chargers WR Tyron Johnson

Chicago Bears WR Chris Lacy

Seattle Seahawks C Brad Lundblade

Tampa Bay Bucs TE Codey McElroy (Chattanooga High School)

Tennessee Titans CB Kevin Peterson (Wagoner High School)

Las Vegas Raiders WR Dillon Stoner (Jenks High School)

Houston Texans G Lane Taylor

OU:

Atlanta Falcons WR Jeff Badet

Cincinnati Bengals DE Amani Bledsoe

Indianapolis Colts LB Curtis Bolton

Baltimore Ravens OT Adrian Ealy

San Francisco 49ers DB Tony Jefferson

Miami Dolphins TE Carson Meier (Union High School)

Denver Broncos CB Parnell Motley

Dallas Cowboys DB Steven Parker (Jenks High School)

Minnesota Vikings G Dru Samia

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Austin Seibert

TU:

Cleveland Browns RB Corey Taylor

Atlanta Falcons OL Willie Wright

High schools:

Kansas City Chiefs RB Darwin Thompson (Jenks)

Seattle Seahawks CB Will Sunderland (Midwest City)

