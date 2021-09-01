Updated: Players with local ties among cuts as NFL teams trim rosters to 53 players

NFL teams had to cut rosters to 53 active players by Tuesday afternoon. Here's a look at players with local ties who were among preseason cuts:
OSU:
Las Vegas Raiders WR Marcell Ateman
Minnesota Vikings DE Jordan Brailford
Pittsburgh Steelers LB Calvin Bundage
Los Angeles Chargers WR Tyron Johnson
Chicago Bears WR Chris Lacy
Seattle Seahawks C Brad Lundblade
Tampa Bay Bucs TE Codey McElroy (Chattanooga High School)
Tennessee Titans CB Kevin Peterson (Wagoner High School)
Las Vegas Raiders WR Dillon Stoner (Jenks High School)
Houston Texans G Lane Taylor
OU:
Atlanta Falcons WR Jeff Badet
Cincinnati Bengals DE Amani Bledsoe
Indianapolis Colts LB Curtis Bolton
Baltimore Ravens OT Adrian Ealy
San Francisco 49ers DB Tony Jefferson
Miami Dolphins TE Carson Meier (Union High School)
Denver Broncos CB Parnell Motley
Dallas Cowboys DB Steven Parker (Jenks High School)
Minnesota Vikings G Dru Samia
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Austin Seibert
TU:
Cleveland Browns RB Corey Taylor
Atlanta Falcons OL Willie Wright
High schools:
Kansas City Chiefs RB Darwin Thompson (Jenks)
Seattle Seahawks CB Will Sunderland (Midwest City)