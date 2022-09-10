Tulsa’s new Indoor Football League team to be called the Oilers

The newest addition to the local sports landscape is … the Tulsa Oilers.

No, not the hockey team. The new Indoor Football League team that will begin play at the BOK Center in March 2023 will also be known as the Oilers.

Owned by hockey Oilers owner Andy Scurto, a new IFL expansion team was announced on July 26 and embarked on a name-the-team contest.

On Saturday afternoon, during the ECHL Oilers’ annual open house event at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, the new name and several different logos for the football team were unveiled. The squad’s colors will be gold and black, and the two secondary logos depict an oil derrick and a football in the shape of an oil drop.

“We looked at all the submissions, the ideas people had, everything else, and we realized that Tulsa Oilers is what we are,” Scurto said after the name was revealed. “We’re the Tulsa Oilers. We’re family entertainment, we have a hockey team, we have an ice rink, we’re building a new ice complex. It’s all about family and entertainment, so the football team should be the same thing. It’s the Tulsa Oilers. It’s here to entertain our fans and to provide family entertainment. So we’ll just keep it the same.

"Of course, it’s got its own brand, its own identity, it’s got the gold and black to tie into the oil theme, the football that ties into the oil derrick and all that. But it is still the Oilers and it is part of our brand.”

Scurto said that the team received about 3,500 entries in the name-the-team contest conducted online between July 26 and Aug. 16, when five finalists were announced. That list included the names Oilers, Tornado, Bison, Crude and Wildcatters. Then fans voted on those five finalists.

In the end, the choice was made to stick with Oilers and keep the branding for the two teams the same, since the ownership is the same, although they will be two separate organizations.

“We had a lot of submissions that said, ‘Let’s make it the Oilers,’ and it got a lot of votes, too,” Scurto said. “The fans liked it, so we said, ‘Great, if the fans like it, we really like it, we think it all ties our brand in nicely, so let’s go ahead and do it.’ So it’ll be a separate organization, a separate team, it’s own brand, but it is the Tulsa Oilers.

“We had people from all over the country, it was amazing, sending in ideas and thoughts and a lot of ideas. Obviously, there were a lot to tie it to Oklahoma, like the Tornado and Twisters and that kind of stuff. But it’s oil country, we’re all oil here, so that’s what we are. We got the driller, we got the derrick, so we wanted to continue to tie it into what we’re all about here.”

The next step for the new football franchise is to hire a coach, which Scurto said will be completed soon. Then it’s on to open tryouts and player signings, as the IFL off-season shifts into high gear.

“We’ll be announcing our head coach next week,” Scurto said. “And then that head coach has to start signing players and getting moving. A lot is going to happen in a hurry. We’re going to have open tryouts coming in October, building the team, and at the same time our operations staff is designing a football field, designing the pads, all the pieces. We’re starting from zero. We’ll be ready. We’re going to have a great team on the turf and we’ll be competitive. We’re going to have a great coach and we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Scurto said the coach will likely have some indoor football experience and will have to fit in with the Oilers’ family atmosphere.

“We want leadership, that’s really important to us,” Scurto said. “The most important thing to us in building a team is someone who is fan-friendly, wants to be out in the community, wants to be involved, competitive on the field, but championships is not our number one. We want the right team that enjoys our fan base, works with our fans and entertains our fans.

"We’re first and foremost about fan entertainment and then the wins are secondary. That’s the coach we’re looking for and we want an experienced head coach.”

Before and after the announcement at the BOK Center on Saturday afternoon, hockey fans were able to pick out tickets and enjoy a fun time on the arena floor (which doesn’t have ice down yet) that included bounce houses, cornhole stations, free food and drinks and merchandise giveaways.

Once the Oilers football team name was announced, and the logos displayed on the overhead scoreboard, the Ice Girls handed out free rally towels.