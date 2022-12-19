 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa Oilers Football signs former Texas Tech RB Tre King

2017-10-29 sp-texastechok (copy)

Texas Tech running back Tre King stiff-arms Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Kenneth Mann (55) during their 2017 game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD

 Ian Maule Tulsa World

Former Texas Tech running back Tre King is Tulsa Oilers Football's latest signee.

King joined the Red Raiders for his junior season in 2017 and rushed for 623 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 17 receptions for 104 yards. His first 100-yard rushing game was against Big 12 champion Oklahoma.

In 2018, injuries limited the Wichita native to six games and he averaged 4.0 yards on 40 carries. 

"Tre did many great things at Texas Tech," said Oilers head coach Marvin Jones in a press release Monday. "He can run, catch, and even play as a slot wide receiver. He is a very versatile athlete with a great attitude."

King began his college career with two season at Hutchinson Community College. 

The Oilers, whose inaugural Indoor Football League season will start in March, have a roster that also includes James Summers (QB), Deonte Cruse (OL/DL), Maliek Stephens (RB), Dominic Logan (OL/DL), Christopher Ivy (OL), Eric Sadler (DL), Jeremiah Harris (WR), William Auwae (OL), Tre Harvey (LB), Jamon Langford (WR) and Kazon Edwards (LB).

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

