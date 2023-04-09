The Tulsa Oilers football team fell 57-36 on the road in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, to the Duke City Gladiators.

Duke City began the scoring with 9:30 left in the first with a 14-yard passing touchdown to make it 7-0 Gladiators. The Oilers responded with 4:03 left in the first with a 20-yard field goal from Jeremy Reynolds to make it 7-3 late in the opening quarter. As the clock expired on the opening frame, Duke City connected on a 5-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-3 at the end of the first.

Reynolds would open the scoring in the second quarter with a 37-yard field goal with 12:22 left in the half to cut the deficit for Tulsa to 14-6.

Tulsa would record their first safety on defense just after, as Eric Sadler sacked Nate Davis in the endzone to make it 14-8. The Gladiators’ Gary Brown would answer with a 6-yard touchdown reception of his own, bringing the Duke City lead to 20-8, after a missed extra point. With 2:11 left in the half, Joshua Crockett would score a touchdown on a 14-yard reception to bring the game to 20-15. Duke City would get the last score of the half on an 18-yard touchdown pass, sending the Oilers to the locker room down 26-15.

Duke City scored to begin the half on a 4-yard reception, to make it 33-15, and Reynolds for Tulsa would respond with a 27-yard field to make the score 33-18. The Gladiators would continue scoring touchdowns as they picked up a 6-yard touchdown reception in response to bring the score line to 40-18.

Tre King for Tulsa would acquire his first touchdown of the year, as he would convert the two-point conversion as well. The King score would be followed up by a successful Deuce off the kickoff from Reynolds to make the game 40-28.

Duke City would score 17 more points in the fourth quarter, as the Oilers recorded one score, via the 10-yard touchdown reception by Edward Vander, leaving the final score 57-36 in favor of the Gladiators.

Tulsa (0-2) will play its first home game in franchise history at the BOK Center on Saturday, April 15, against the Quad City Steamwheelers.