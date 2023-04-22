DES MOINES, Iowa -- Tre Harvey's 11-yard touchdown run with 4:06 left lifted the Tulsa Oilers to their first-ever Indoor Football League victory, 54-48, over the Iowa Barnstormers on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

Vincent Espinoza, in his Oilers debut, passed for four TDs as Tulsa (1-3) rallied from a 34-13 deficit. Espinoza completed 14-of-22 passes for 126 yards.

Tulsa scored with 15 seconds left in the first half on a 1-yard TD run by Damion May, another quarterback in his Oilers debut.

The Oilers then cut Iowa's lead to 34-26 when Britto Tutt returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown.

Tre King's 4-yard touchdown run and Espinoza's 12-yard TD toss to Alex Rosario reduced Iowa's lead to 41-40 late in the third quarter. Tulsa took its first lead early in the fourth quarter on Espinoza's 18-yard TD pass to Harvey.

Iowa (0-4) answered with Jonathan Bane's fourth TD pass of the night -- a 4-yarder to Antonio Wimbush to regain the lead 48-47 with 7:50 remaining.

Tulsa then responded on the winning drive, capped by Harvey's second TD of the quarter. On Iowa's ensuing drive, Harvey tackled Wimbush for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-1 at the Tulsa 15.

After an Oilers missed field goal, Tutt sealed the win when he picked off a pass on the final play.

The Oilers return home against the Arizona Rattlers at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the BOK Center.

OILERS 54, BARNSTORMERS 48

Tulsa;7;12;21;14;—;54

Iowa;14;20;7;7;—;48

First Quarter

I: Wimbush 2 pass from Bane (Rui kick)

I: Canny 2 pass from Bane (Rui kick)

T: Crockett 7 pass from Espinoza (Reynolds kick)

Second Quarter

I: Smith 4 run (Rui kick)

I: Johnson 43 interception return (Rui kick)

T: Dubose 2 pass from Espinoza (kick failed)

I: Smith 35 pass from Bane (Rui kick)

T: May 1 run (Reynolds kick)

Third Quarter

T: Tutt 47 kickoff return (Reynolds kick)

I: Wimbush 12 run (Rui kick)

T: King 4 run (Reynolds kick)

T: Rosario 12 pass from Espinoza (Reynolds kick)

Fourth Quarter

T: Harvey 18 pass from Espinoza (Reynolds kick)

I: Wimbush 4 pass from Bane (Rui kick)

T: Harvey 11 run (Reynolds kick)