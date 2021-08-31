Players with local ties among cuts as NFL teams trim rosters to 53 players

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland (26) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive back Steven Parker (25) during the second half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
NFL teams must cut rosters to 53 active players by Tuesday afternoon. Here's a look at players with local ties who were among preseason cuts:
Las Vegas Raiders WR Marcell Ateman
Minnesota Vikings DE Jordan Brailford
Pittsburgh Steelers LB Calvin Bundage
Chicago Bears WR Chris Lacy
Tennessee Titans CB Kevin Peterson (Wagoner High School)
Atlanta Falcons WR Jeff Badet
Indianapolis Colts LB Curtis Bolton
San Francisco 49ers DB Tony Jefferson
Miami Dolphins TE Carson Meier (Union High School)
Dallas Cowboys DB Steven Parker (Jenks High School)
Cleveland Browns RB Corey Taylor
Atlanta Falcons OL Willie Wright
Kansas City Chiefs RB Darwin Thompson (Jenks)
Photos: Former OU players in NFL preseason games
Eagles Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (96) celebrates after helping sack Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27. 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Hall of Fame Game Cowboys Steelers Football
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Tre Norwood (21) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane
Hall of Fame Game Cowboys Steelers Football
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland (26) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive back Steven Parker (25) during the second half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane
Rams Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during NFL football practice on Saturday, Aug 7, 2021, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
Johm McCoy
Washington Patriots Football
Washington Football Team punter Tress Way (5) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola
Washington Patriots Football
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Football Team, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Stew Milne
Broncos Vikings Football
Denver Broncos cornerback Parnell Motley (42) runs up field during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Broncos Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Dru Samia (73) looks to make a block during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Seahawks Raiders Football
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown (22) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Bengals Buccaneers Football
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Austin Seibert (3) lines up for a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Chargers Rams Football
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Bobby Evans (71) during an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Kyusung Gong
Saints Ravens Football
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Washington Patriots Football
New England Patriots' Ronnie Perkins during an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Winslow Townson
Chiefs 49ers Football
San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon (28) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tyler Clark (93) during an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Patriots Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in action during the NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Giants Browns Football
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard runs after a reception against the Cleveland Browns during a joint NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane
Bengals Washington Football
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) tries to get away from Washington Football Team linebacker Montez Sweat (90) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Bengals Washington Football
Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (89) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Jordan Evans during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Chiefs Cardinals Football
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles as Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) pursues during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Bengals Washington Football
Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patters (35) gets away from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Amani Bledsoe (93) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Chiefs Cardinals Football
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) pose for a photo after an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Bengals Washington Football
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs during an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Football Team, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Chiefs Cardinals Football
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Chiefs Cardinals Football
Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Chiefs Cardinals Football
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Colts Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (15) runs from Indianapolis Colts linebacker Curtis Bolton (42) while returning a kickoff during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone
Colts Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Dede Westbrook (89) on the field during pregame warmups prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Indianapolis won 12-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Stacy Bengs
Giants Browns Football
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) waves to the fans while walking off of the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Kirk Irwin
Bills Lions Football
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford (74) blocks for quarterback Davis Webb, right, against Detroit Lions defensive tackle Brian Price (76) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Photos: OSU and TU players in NFL preseason games
Broncos Seahawks Football
Seattle Seahawks center Brad Lundblade lines against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football preseason game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Seattle. The Broncos won 30-3. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
John Froschauer
Texans Cowboys Football
Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) closes in on Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin (89) to make the stop during a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth
Ravens Panthers Football
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace escapes a tackle from Carolina Panthers defensive back Jalen Julius during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Jacob Kupferman
APTOPIX Raiders Rams Football
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Derek Carr, right, next to tight end Matt Bushman (84) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Raiders Rams Football
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) runs around Los Angeles Rams defender Brycen Hopkins during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )
Jae C. Hong
Falcons Dolphins Football
Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) smiles on the sidelines during the second half of a NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Lions Steelers Football
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) passes against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Don Wright
Ravens Panthers Football
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Jacob Kupferman
Chiefs Cardinals Football
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Dolphins Bears Football
Chicago Bears linebacker Trevis Gipson (99) in action during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Jets Giants Football
New York Giants cornerback Rodarius Williams (25) runs the ball in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Jets, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
Corey Sipkin
Bengals Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Codey McElroy (86) makes a catch after getting past Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis (35) for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Browns Jaguars Football
Cleveland Browns cornerback A.J. Green, left, breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Hammond (81) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Texans Packers Football
Houston Texans' Vincent Taylor looks to pick up a fumble during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Seahawks Raiders Football
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) tackles Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Jets Giants Football
New York Jets kicker Matt Ammendola (6) kicks for an extra point in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Saints Ravens Football
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) center applies a stiff arm on New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Washington Patriots Football
Washington Football Team linebacker Justin Phillips (45) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Stew Milne
Hall of Fame Game Cowboys Steelers Football
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) lines up during the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. The Steelers won 16-3. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard
