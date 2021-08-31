 Skip to main content
Players with local ties among cuts as NFL teams trim rosters to 53 players
  • Updated
Hall of Fame Game Cowboys Steelers Football

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland (26) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive back Steven Parker (25) during the second half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

 Ron Schwane

NFL teams must cut rosters to 53 active players by Tuesday afternoon. Here's a look at players with local ties who were among preseason cuts:

OSU:

Las Vegas Raiders WR Marcell Ateman

Minnesota Vikings DE Jordan Brailford

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Calvin Bundage

Chicago Bears WR Chris Lacy

Tennessee Titans CB Kevin Peterson (Wagoner High School)

OU:

Atlanta Falcons WR Jeff Badet

Indianapolis Colts LB Curtis Bolton

San Francisco 49ers DB Tony Jefferson

Miami Dolphins TE Carson Meier (Union High School)

Dallas Cowboys DB Steven Parker (Jenks High School)

TU:

Cleveland Browns RB Corey Taylor

Atlanta Falcons OL Willie Wright

High schools:

Kansas City Chiefs RB Darwin Thompson (Jenks)

