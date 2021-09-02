 Skip to main content
OU's Austin Seibert, OSU's Tyron Johnson signed to Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars; other locals make NFL practice squads
OU's Austin Seibert, OSU's Tyron Johnson signed to Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars; other locals make NFL practice squads

  • Updated
Ravens Bengals Football

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Austin Seibert (OU, 3) hits a field goal to put the Bengals on the board against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

After NFL teams cut rosters to 53 active players, some players with local ties were claimed by other teams this week.

The Detroit Lions claimed former Oklahoma Sooners kicker Austin Seibert after he was waived by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed former Oklahoma State receiver Tyron Johnson after the Los Angeles Chargers waived him.

In addition, NFL teams can now sign players to their practice squads. Here's players with locals ties signed to those squads:

Indianapolis Colts LB Curtis Bolton (OU)

Baltimore Ravens OT Adrian Ealy (OU)

Tampa Bay Bucs TE Codey McElroy (OSU)

Detroit Lions CB Parnell Motley (OU)

Las Vegas Raiders WR Dillon Stoner (OSU, Jenks HS)

Houston Texans OL Lane Taylor (OSU)

