OU, OSU, TU players signed to NFL reserve/future contracts after regular season ends

Teams not bound for the playoffs signed multiple players with local ties to reserve/future contracts after the regular season concluded Sunday.

Here's a list of Oklahoma Sooners, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and Tulsa Golden Hurricane signed to future contracts so far:

- Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Willie Wright (TU)

- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Chris Lacy (OSU)

- Houston Texans inside linebacker Curtis Bolton (OU)

