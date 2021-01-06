OU, OSU, TU players signed to NFL reserve/future contracts after regular season ends

Former Oklahoma State wide receiver Chris Lacy signed a reserve/future contract with the Dallas Cowboys in January. AP File Photo
Former OU linebacker Curtis Bolton signed a reserve/future contract with the Houston Texans in January. AP File Photo
Former TU center Willie Wright signed a reserve/future contract with the Atlanta Falcons in January. AP File Photo
From Staff Reports
Teams not bound for the playoffs signed multiple players with local ties to reserve/future contracts after the regular season concluded Sunday.
Here's a list of Oklahoma Sooners, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and Tulsa Golden Hurricane signed to future contracts so far:
- Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Willie Wright (TU)
- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Chris Lacy (OSU)
- Houston Texans inside linebacker Curtis Bolton (OU)
Gallery: NFL regular season finale photos featuring players with Oklahoma ties
Ravens Bengals Football
Ravens Bengals Football
Steelers Browns Football
Ravens Bengals Football
Ravens Bengals Football
Dolphins Bills Football
Cowboys Giants Football
Steelers Browns Football
Cowboys Giants Football
Steelers Browns Football
Ravens Bengals Football
Ravens Bengals Football
Steelers Browns Football
Steelers Browns Football
Cardinals Rams Football
Chargers Chiefs Football
Raiders Broncos Football
Cardinals Rams Football
Seahawks 49ers Football
Chargers Chiefs Football
Chargers Chiefs Football
Cardinals Rams Football
Raiders Broncos Football
Chargers Chiefs Football
Washington Eagles Football
Cowboys Giants Football
Seahawks 49ers Football
Vikings Lions Football
Vikings Lions Football
Washington Eagles Football
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!