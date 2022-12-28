Oilers Football signs former BTW standout Myles Tease

Former University of Oklahoma and Booker T. Washington receiver Myles Tease signed with Tulsa Oilers Football.

After starting his college career at Central Oklahoma, Tease moved to OU and caught 12 passes for 155 yards over his last two seasons as the Sooners won a pair of Big 12 championships.

Tease, who had 40 catches for 622 yards in two years at UCO, was a participant in the Oilers' tryout camp Oct. 22.

"I like what Myles’ style of game brings to this league," said Oilers coach Marvin Jones in a press release Wednesday. "It is important to have another local guy with the extra motivation to perform for these fans."

Tease is the older brother of Texas A&M signee Micah Tease from BTW.

The Oilers also recently signed receiver Tyler Jones, a St. Louis native who spent the past two seasons being coached by Jones with the Omaha Beef of the CIF. Jones was selected as the 2021 Champions Bowl VI Player of the Game after he had 10 catches for 79 yards and three touchdowns. During his Omaha career, he had 103 receptions for 1,007 yards and 22 TDs.

"Tyler is an intelligent player that can help teach our younger guys," said Jones. "He brings championship experience and helps create a winning culture in Tulsa."

Jones played college football at Central Missouri, where had 35 catches for 609 yards and two TDs in 22 games.

The Oilers will begin their first season in March.