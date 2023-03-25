The Tulsa Oilers came up short in the franchise’s first Indoor Football League game Friday night, falling 35-13 to the Frisco Fighters in Frisco, Texas.

The Fighters started with fireworks, as WR Charles Headen returned the opening kickoff 52 yards for a touchdown. Tulsa responded with the first points in franchise history on a 23-yard field goal by Jeremy Reynolds with 6:38 left in the first quarter. Frisco added a field goal of its own and another touchdown to make it 16-3 at the end of one quarter.

After another TD/FG pair from the Fighters, Tulsa cut the deficit to 25-13 on the first touchdown in franchise history, a 31-yard pass over the middle from Giovanni Sanders to Joshua Crockett with 6:52 left in the third.

Frisco would put up the final two scores of the game in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback TJ Edwards and a 46-yard field goal by Bryce Crawford finishing the night with a final score of 35-13.

Tulsa enters a bye week and plays next on the road at the Duke City Gladiators at 7:05 p.m. April 8.

FRISCO 35, TULSA 13

TUL 3 0 10 0 — 13

FRI 16 6 3 10 — 35

First Quarter

FRI—Headen kickoff 52 (kick failed), 14:52

TUL—Reynolds 23 FG, 6:38

FRI—Crawford 42 FG, 4:37

FRI—Wesley 1 run (Crawford kick), 0:00

Second Quarter

FRI—Wesley 6 run (kick failed), 0:53

Third Quarter

TUL—Reynolds 21 FG, 12:44

FRI—Crawford 26 FG, 8:58

TUL—Crockett 31 pass from Sanders (Reynolds kick), 6:52

Fourth Quarter

FRI—Edwards 1 run (Crawford kick), 9:30

FRI—Crawford 46 FG, 3:38