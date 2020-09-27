NFL's Tyler Lockett donates to Tulsa Day Center

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tyler Lockett continues to give back to his hometown.

The Seattle Seahawks receiver and former Booker T. Washington High School star recently donated more than $20,000 in goods and merchandise to the Tulsa Day Center for help with homelessness through his Light It Up Foundation.

For several years, Lockett has been an advocate for the homeless and people in need. In Seattle, Lockett works with organizations that assist and provide services for the homeless.

The Tulsa Day Center serves those who are experiencing or are at risk for homelessness. Through their work, they treat both the symptom and the cause of homelessness and are pursuing a future where every Tulsan has a home.

“Tulsa Day Center clients will benefit greatly from the generous donation of warm clothes, as well as underwear and socks, duffle bags and back packs, from Tyler Lockett’s Light It Up Foundation,” said Monica Martin, Director of Development in a press release.

