NFL locals: OU's Devante Bond promoted to Bears active roster; TU's Trevis Gipson logs 4 tackles in Thursday win

The Chicago Bears promoted former OU linebacker Devante Bond to its active roster ahead of its 20-19 victory over Bond's former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bond, a 2016 sixth-round pick by the Bucs, was with Tampa Bay through the 2019 season, and joined the Bears this offseason.

Chicago also elevated Bond to the active roster for its Week 2 win over the New York Giants. Bond returned to the Bears' practice squad after that game.

Also in Thursday's win, former TU linebacker Trevis Gipson logged four solo tackles.

Gipson was a 2020 NFL Draft fifth round pick by the Bears. He logged 8 forced fumbles, 13 sacks and 63 solo tackles during his collegiate career with the Golden Hurricane, and was a 2019 All-AAC first team selection.

