NFL locals: OU's Devante Bond promoted to Bears active roster; TU's Trevis Gipson logs 4 tackles in Thursday win

The Chicago Bears promoted former OU linebacker Devante Bond to its active roster ahead of its 20-19 victory over Bond's former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bond, a 2016 sixth-round pick by the Bucs, was with Tampa Bay through the 2019 season, and joined the Bears this offseason.
Chicago also elevated Bond to the active roster for its Week 2 win over the New York Giants. Bond returned to the Bears' practice squad after that game.
Also in Thursday's win, former TU linebacker Trevis Gipson logged four solo tackles.
Gipson was a 2020 NFL Draft fifth round pick by the Bears. He logged 8 forced fumbles, 13 sacks and 63 solo tackles during his collegiate career with the Golden Hurricane, and was a 2019 All-AAC first team selection.
Gallery: TU and Oklahoma high school players on NFL rosters for the 2020 season
Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey (Yukon Southwest Covenant HS)
Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey kicks a 38-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Washington corner Aaron Colvin (Owasso HS) (practice squad)
AP File Photo
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans (Norman North HS)
Cincinnati Bengals' Jordan Evans (50) during an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Chicago Bears linebacker Trevis Gipson (TU)
Chicago Bears linebacker Trevis Gipson runs a drill during an NFL football camp practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr (Bixby HS) (injured reserve)
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (Bixby HS, 25) wears a social justice decal on his helmet during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (BTW HS)
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (McLain HS)
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stretches during an NFL football training camp practice Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin (Tuttle HS)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin (89) tries to get past safety Donovan Wilson (37) during an NFL football training camp in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Note: The Cowboys placed Jarwin on injured reserve on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (BTW HS)
Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett walks off the field after a practice session at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Atlanta Falcons center Chandler Miller (TU, Bixby HS)
Atlanta Falcons center Chandler Miller runs off the field during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Seattle Seahawks long snapper Tyler Ott (Jenks HS)
Seattle Seahawks long snapper Tyler Ott flips a ball Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, during an NFL football training camp in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Dallas Cowboys safety Steven Parker (Jenks HS) (practice squad)
Minnesota Vikings safety Steven Parker (OU, Jenks HS) walks the field before the NFL football team's training camp Monday Aug. 24, 2020, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kevin Peterson (Wagoner HS)
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kevin Peterson (27) wears custom cleats prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Reggie Robinson III (TU)
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Reggie Robinson (41) stand on the field during NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (OKC Heritage Hall HS) (injured reserve)
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) runs in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants placed Shepard on injured reserve on Sept. 23. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson (Jenks HS)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson runs the ball during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Washington punter Tress Way (Union HS)
NFC player from Washington, punter Tress Way (5) strikes a pose during player introductions before the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the AFC Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (Washington, Okla. HS)
Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Atlanta Falcons lineman Willie Wright (TU) (practice squad)
AP File Photo
