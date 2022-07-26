New indoor football team to start play in Tulsa in 2023

Indoor football is returning to Tulsa in 2023.

The Tulsa Oilers hockey team announced on Tuesday that they will operate a new Indoor Football League team out of the BOK Center, starting next March. The squad doesn’t have a name yet; there will be a name-the-team contest to determine what it will be called.

“I’m very excited about bringing an indoor football team to Tulsa,” said Oilers owner Andy Scurto, who will also own the new IFL team, in a press conference at the BOK Center. “As you know, hockey has its season, we play through the winter, and during the summer, we don’t get to interact or engage with our fans too much, so this gives us a way to do that. So we are now engaged in bringing entertainment to Tulsa pretty much year-round.”

Tulsa previously had the Talons, which played in af2 from 2000-09, then moved up to the top-tier Arena Football League in 2010 before relocating to San Antonio before the 2012 season. Then the Oklahoma Defenders played out of the Tulsa Convention Center from 2012-14, but there hasn’t been indoor football in Tulsa since.

“This is incredibly exciting for our city,” said Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum. “It’s more than just about economic development and creating an incentive for further investment in Tulsa, but I think on a very human level, we want as Tulsans, somewhere to go to have a great time with our families somewhere, and not have to go out of town, to know that great sports are being played right here in Tulsa.”

The indoor football landscape has changed significantly since Tulsa last had a team. The IFL, which was founded in 2009 and is currently playing its 14th season, emerged several years ago as the top professional indoor league. Tulsa will become its 16th team. The league plays a 16-game schedule and features more than 80 former NFL and CFL players. The 2022 season’s Conference Finals are this weekend, featuring the Quad City Steamwheelers against the Frisco Fighters in one matchup and the Arizona Rattlers taking on the Northern Arizona Wranglers in the other. The league championship game will be Aug. 13.

“There’s really three things you look for when you expand,” said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. “Number one is demographic location, and you guys fit perfectly. We’ve got coast-to-coast teams, we’ve got a Midwest division and there’s five teams within short busing distance. The other thing you look for is ownership and Andy loves Tulsa and he wants to bring good family entertainment here and that’s exactly what we are, and also, facility. I got a chance to walk around the BOK and it’s a beautiful facility.”

Tryon said that some of the league’s best owners tend to be organizations that also own hockey teams, such as the NHL’s Dallas Stars (Frisco) and Vegas Golden Knights (Vegas Knight Hawks), which was partially why he thought that Scurto and the Oilers would succeed. He also noted that the IFL’s gameplay is not like the slightly tricked up version of the sport that was featured in the old Arena Football League.

“Our talent level is a high-D1 level, it’s exciting action,” Tryon said. “It’s a little different from Arena Football. If you watch it, we’re more accustomed to the outdoor rules played indoors, so the customer can relate to our product a little better, instead of some of those goofy rules. Our scoring is more in the 40s and 50s as opposed to your 60s and 70s. There’s a lot of run game to what we do, your running quarterback that can throw the ball is vital in our league. But it’s also defensive-driven. It’s an exciting brand of football.”

As for the team naming contest, people can visit www.tulsaindoorfootball.com and submit ideas for a new name.

“Tell us your ideas for a team name, as well as why you think it’s a good name, and the winners are going to get some season tickets,” Scurto said. “We really would like everyone’s help, and we hope soon, we’ll get some great submissions and we’ll come up with a good name for the team.”

Scurto noted that re-using the name Talons wasn’t likely.

“It’s been tossed around,” he acknowledged of the old af2 team name. “I won’t say it’s out. In my opinion, the Oilers have such a huge brand around the concept of oil. Talons just doesn’t seem to fit with what we do. I don’t want to sway the fans on what they submit — you’re welcome to submit anything, but our current thought process is we’d like to stay with something around Oklahoma: oil, like Oil Barons — something around that, just to kind of tie it in.”