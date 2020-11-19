Multiple players with local ties reportedly injured ahead of Thursday Night Football's Cardinals-Seahawks game

Former Oklahoma Sooners, current Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is listed as out for Thursday Night Football's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Phillips has a hamstring injury, according to the pregame injury report.

NFL.com also reports that former Oklahoma State and current Seahawks running back Chris Carson is also expected to not play tonight due to a foot sprain.

Also listed on the pregame injury report is former Booker T. Washington High School and current Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who is listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Another player with local ties that is out tonight is former Wagoner and Oklahoma State cornerback Kevin Peterson, whom the Cardinals added to their injured reserve list earlier this month.

Even with all of these reported injuries, fans will still have a few players to watch tonight with local ties: former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (Arizona) and former Jenks High School longsnapper Tyler Ott (Seattle).

Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. on NFL Network.