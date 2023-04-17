The Indoor Football League has announced a new agreement ensuring that the next three Dollar Loan Center IFL National Championship games will air on CBS Sports Network.

The deal also allows for additional games to be aired on CBS Sports Network throughout the agreement.

The Tulsa Oilers joined the league this season, providing the first professional football team in Tulsa since 2014. A total of 14 teams are in the league, with two more set to join in 2024.

“This is another major step forward for our league,” said Commissioner of the IFL, Todd Tryon.

“CBSSports will give our member teams, their coaches, and players the kind of exposure they've earned. As we celebrate our 15th year as a league, this is another example of our continued growth.”

Tickets for the 2023 Dollar Loan Center IFL National Championship are on sale at www.IFLNationalChampionship.com.

The 2023 Dollar Loan Center IFL National Championship will be played at The Dollar Loan Center in Las Vegas on Aug. 5. Kickoff time to be announced.