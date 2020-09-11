High school football, Week 2: Jenks blanks Union in Backyard Bowl

Patrick intercepted a pass on fourth down and the Trojans ran out the clock on the first half.

Jenks went 67 yards in 14 plays and ate up six minutes, 37 seconds to start the third quarter, capped by Lohr’s 4-yard TD run and it was 28-0. Lohr led all rushers with 69 yards on 13 carries and also turned in a strong defensive effort as the Trojans held Green, the Redskins’ University of Arkansas commit, to just 52 yards on 13 carries.

Then, Patrick went right with a lateral from Kittleman and found Ty Walls wide open behind the secondary for a 24-yard TD pass and it was 21-0.

The Redskins, held to almost nothing for most of the first half, put together their best drive of the game and was at the Trojans’ 7 after AJ Green’s 10-yard run on third-and-4 from the 17.

Jenks improved to 2-1 while Union fell to 0-3, its worst start since Kevin Wright’s only season in 2006. With a playoff loss to Broken Arrow to end last season, the Redskins have now lost four straight games for the first time since 1989.

Both teams now have a week off before opening district play on Sept. 25. Jenks visits Enid to open District 6AI-1 play and Union visits No. 1 Owasso to open 6AI-2 competition.