High school football, Week 2: Jenks blanks Union in Backyard Bowl

JENKS – Jayden Patrick should have donned a Superman suit in the first half Friday, helping No. 3 Jenks build a big lead against archrival Union in the 17th MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl before an estimated 4,000 spectators in Allan Trimble Stadium.
The senior receiver/defensive back caught a touchdown pass, threw a touchdown pass and intercepted a pass in the Trojans’ end zone to blunt the Redskins’ most promising drive.
The Trojans zoomed to a three-touchdown lead before intermission, added another score with a drive of nearly seven minutes to start the third quarter and won 28-0 over the No. 5 Redskins.
Senior quarterback Stephen Kittleman threw two TD passes, Chase Jackson recovered a fumble, Colemon Thurber had two stops behind the line and Grant Lohr had a rushing TD.
Jenks avenged a 35-20 loss at Union last year, won for the 41st time in the overall series and stretched its Backyard Bowl lead to 10-7. It was the widest margin of victory in the series since Jenks’ 41-10 win in the 6A semifinals at Broken Arrow.
Kittleman had scoring tosses of 27 yards to Patrick — who was backpedaling behind two defenders in the back of the end zone, waiting for the ball arrive — and 22 yards to Waylon Adams and the Trojans led 14-0 early in the second quarter.
Rovaughn Banks got 4 yards on first down and it was second-and-goal from the 3, but Thurber dropped Banks for a 2-yard loss and Da’Monn Sanders appeared to catch Banks’ third-down pass in the end zone for a touchdown but was ruled out.
Patrick intercepted a pass on fourth down and the Trojans ran out the clock on the first half.
Jenks went 67 yards in 14 plays and ate up six minutes, 37 seconds to start the third quarter, capped by Lohr’s 4-yard TD run and it was 28-0. Lohr led all rushers with 69 yards on 13 carries and also turned in a strong defensive effort as the Trojans held Green, the Redskins’ University of Arkansas commit, to just 52 yards on 13 carries.
Then, Patrick went right with a lateral from Kittleman and found Ty Walls wide open behind the secondary for a 24-yard TD pass and it was 21-0.
The Redskins, held to almost nothing for most of the first half, put together their best drive of the game and was at the Trojans’ 7 after AJ Green’s 10-yard run on third-and-4 from the 17.
Jenks improved to 2-1 while Union fell to 0-3, its worst start since Kevin Wright’s only season in 2006. With a playoff loss to Broken Arrow to end last season, the Redskins have now lost four straight games for the first time since 1989.
Both teams now have a week off before opening district play on Sept. 25. Jenks visits Enid to open District 6AI-1 play and Union visits No. 1 Owasso to open 6AI-2 competition.
Kittleman and Patrick could have had more, but Patrick dropped a pass over the middle that likely would have resulted in a touchdown and got his hands on what would have been a more difficult catch from Kittleman, but couldn’t hold on.
Kittleman went 11-for-14 through the air for 118 yards.
Mike Brown
918-581-8390
Twitter: @mikebrownTW
