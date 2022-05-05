Guerin Emig: Comforts of his Tulsa home, community assist Dax Hill en route to NFL fame in Cincinnati

The pictures from Cincinnati tell the coming story. Dax Hill is smiling in just about all of them.

There is one where he poses with his new No. 23 Bengals jersey, and another with his new coach Zac Taylor.

One is shot from behind Hill. It shows the Bengals’ first-round draft pick walking onto the Paul Brown Stadium field for the first time, his arms raised triumphantly.

“It was a good feeling when I was in Cincinnati,” Hill told the Tulsa World. “That was my first time being there. Good downtown area. Great people there. And then the facilities were nice. I was there for two days and really enjoyed myself.”

Hill flew out from Tulsa at 6 a.m. last Friday morning, mere hours after being selected No. 31 overall. He hosted a tight-knit draft party Thursday night. Some close friends. Coach Ross and Coach Thompson, his football and basketball coaches beginning in fourth grade. Family, of course.

Hill sat next to his parents, Tia and Derrick. To his right sat his older brother, Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill. All of them in the house 10 minutes from Booker T. Washington High School, the family’s alma mater.

Hill was back home when he spoke by phone Tuesday. His future beckoned.

“I’m not really sitting around,” he said. “Got a lot of things I have to do before I head back out in a few days. A combination of business, personal, football. Everything.”

That made it really nice to hear Hill reflect.

We are all much more familiar with his Tulsa story, about his accomplishments at Booker T. especially. He was as quiet as he was talented, same as Justice. He carried himself just as impressively, which made it easy to hope he would follow his big brother and play college ball close to home.

Hill chose Michigan instead, understandable for a young man from a family whose priorities venture beyond sports. We last left him three years ago, off to Ann Arbor.

Hill hasn’t left us.

“Definitely not forgetting where my roots are,” he said. “I always want to remember how I was raised and what raised me and who raised me. I feel that part of town, north Tulsa, sure raised me to who I am today. Give credit to the people in the north Tulsa community. And then Booker T. helped me take that next step to college.

“I’m always for the community and whoever raised me. For sure, never forgetting where I’m at.”

Hill is mindful of his home, and the importance to do right by it, as the world opens wider for him. That helps explain why he introduced himself not just to Taylor in Cincinnati, but to the cafeteria worker in the Bengals’ complex.

A reporter at Hill’s introductory press conference asked how the youngster knew the moment wouldn’t overwhelm him.

“Because I’m level-headed. I know I have good character. I know I’m a good person,” Hill answered. “I look out for the best interest of the team, not really being selfish. I’m not that type of person.”

He is more this type of person...

“I want to represent my family the best way possible. I know I’m in the public eye a lot, so I’m carrying that on my shoulders, trying to carry myself with class,” Hill said while back home. “Being a source of motivation for other people, that’s what I want to do. I know people look at me throughout Tulsa and around the country in terms of sports. I want to carry myself the right way. For people that I’m affiliated with, whether it’s family or friends, I always want to make sure I’m putting my best foot forward.”

The 21-year-old Hill has his whole life ahead of him. There is so much to do.

He has a degree track to continue.

“Communications with a minor in entrepreneurship. I’m two semesters away,” he said. “I’m going to finish it up soon.”

He has a future beyond football.

“I want to get into real estate,” he shared. “I’m going to try to see if I can build some equity.”

He has the Bengals, starting with how they plan to use him in their secondary.

This is life coming fast, but also a dream coming true.

Asked when the NFL first floated into his mind, Hill said: “Probably going into my eighth grade year. I was 13 or 14. I had been playing for fun. I didn’t really have an endeavor to go into the NFL at that time.

“Once I saw myself do well with the sport I told myself I may have a shot. That’s when I started to take it more seriously.”

Football is as serious as it has ever been for Hill, a player with a future as bright as those Cincinnati photos.

How reassuring to know his past, his community and experiences in Tulsa, can help him along the way.

