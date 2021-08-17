Former Union, OU tight end Carson Meier cut by Dolphins; former Wagoner, OSU corner Kevin Peterson placed on IR

NFL teams are beginning to make roster moves as preseason nears its end.

The Miami Dolphins cut former Union High School and Oklahoma Sooners tight end Carson Meier on Monday.

Meier signed with the Dolphins in July, and previously spent time on the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars rosters.

The Tennessee Titans placed former Wagoner and Oklahoma State cornerback Kevin Peterson on the injured reserve list on Monday.

Peterson signed with the Titans in June. Since 2016, he has also played for the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

NFL teams need to cut rosters to 85 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday. The next cutdown dates are Aug. 17 (80 players) and Aug. 31 (53 players). Teams can sign additional players to its practice squad beginning Sept. 1.